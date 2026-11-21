Wisconsin will be dealing with a lot of questions heading into the 2027 season, but there is one young player on the team who could provide plenty of excitement for the future, depending on what happens with the Badgers' coaching situation.

The Badgers can look to freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins as a potential building block for the next Wisconsin coaching staff. While many questions remain about what the 2027 season will look like from coaches to personnel, the freshman's performance against Rutgers gave fans some hope for the future.

Ryan Hopkins Could Be an Important Piece of Wisconsin's Future

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) drops back to pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopkins was impressive in his first career start for Wisconsin. In a 31-10 win over Rutgers, the freshman completed 18-of-24 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. It was exactly the type of performance the Badgers have been looking for from their quarterback.

Hopkins' ability to make plays through the air is obviously a big plus for a Wisconsin offense that has struggled to find consistency in that area over the last couple of seasons. Though he is young and still has plenty of development ahead of him, his first start was an encouraging sign for the Badgers' future.

Hopkins doesn't appear slated to start for the Badgers' game against the Boilermakers this Saturday due to shoulder and back tightness following a hit he took against Maryland. Fickell addressed the freshman quarterback's injury on Monday, expressing optimism that Hopkins would be ready for Saturday's game against Purdue. Fickell provided an update on Hopkins and several other injured starters. However, it remains to be seen if he'll draw the start.

Wisconsin's Coaching Situation Creates More Questions

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Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) throw s pass as offensive lineman Austin Kawecki (51) provides protection during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though Hopkins could be a very important piece of Wisconsin's future, the uncertainty surrounding the program's coaching staff is also a pressing issue that must be addressed.

In the midst of another up-and-down season, the Badgers are 6-4 following a four-win season in 2025. Their 24-21 loss to Maryland last week raised more questions about the direction of the program.

Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst will have to evaluate the progress the team has made this season and decide whether to keep Fickell as the head coach. The uncertainty has already sparked discussion about potential replacements for Fickell.

Until that happens, there are plenty of unknowns surrounding Wisconsin's 2027 season. Those include the possibility of a new offensive philosophy if Wisconsin makes a coaching change, the players a new coaching staff would prioritize in recruiting and even which players currently on the roster will remain in Madison.

Hopkins and the Rest of the Roster Face an Uncertain Future

Hopkins is one of many players on the Wisconsin roster who could see significant changes in the near future. While he has given fans reason for optimism, if Wisconsin makes a coaching change, the new staff could have different plans for the quarterback position. Hopkins was also been very loyal to Fickell thoughout his recruitment; if Fickell leaves, it's hard to see Hopkins sticking around.

With the future of the program still uncertain, it will be interesting to see what happens with Hopkins. He has shown enough to make a case as an important piece of Wisconsin's future, but with a new coaching staff potentially coming in, even his role in 2027 remains up in the air.