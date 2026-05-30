Wisconsin Football Loses Class of 2026 RB Signee to G6 School

Wisconsin football's running back room just took a hit in the middle of summer workouts.

Class of 2026 signee Qwantavius “Fatboy” Wiggins, who initially flipped from Florida International to Wisconsin, has been released from his national letter of intent and has flipped to Georgia State.

Wiggins committed to the Badgers on Nov. 11 after he visited Madison for Wisconsin's upset win over Washington. The tailback's recruitment really picked up steam his senior season of high school, and he began to receive bigger and bigger offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and more before settling on Wisconsin.

Now, he's elected to flip his commitment once again. The tailback's new program, Georgia State, is less than a half hour drive from his high school.

What it means for Wisconsin

Wisconsin running backs Bryan Jackson (left) and Darrion Dupree (right). | Christian Borman.

This is a tough though not nearly crippling blow for the Badgers, who boast an exceedingly deep running back room even without Wiggins in tow. It's still not ideal to take zero tailbacks in the class of 2026, especially when at one time, two were committed to Wisconsin (Wiggins and four-star Amari Latimer). Nonetheless, the Badgers will be just fine.

The signing of top JUCO transfer tailback Julius Pope makes a lot more sense now; Wisconsin knew it would need another body in the room to offset the departure of Wiggins. And if we're considering it a one-for-one trade, the Badgers may have gotten the better end of the deal.

Not to write off Wiggins before he's even in college, of course, but Pope has the kind of experience (and skillset as a receiver out of the backfield) that can make an impact right away in Madison. With Wiggins, it likely would've taken a bit longer.

Wisconsin might have to put in a little more leg work recruiting high school running backs in 2027 and 2028, but that's looking at the situation through a long-term, developmental lens. At the top of the Badgers' running back room for this fall, they look more than capable of being a very strong unit.

Senior Iowa State transfer Abu Sama, who was one of the best backs in the portal this offseason, is set to lead the way on the ground. Junior returnee Darrion Dupree, who's a skilled pass-catcher and has apparently taken big strides as a blocker, should get plenty of looks as well. Meanwhile, two additional incoming transfers in power back Bryan Jackson (USC) and scat back Nate Palmer (TCU) round out the depth in the room.