Wisconsin Football Week 7 Defensive Snap Count and Analysis vs. UCLA

The Badgers are coming off a rough loss at UCLA in a game that looked to be a prime opportunity to pick up a big win.

On the road, as narrow underdogs against the No. 12 team in the country but one forced to deploy a backup quarterback, Wisconsin had a chance to stack its fifth straight win and knock off another top-15 team away from home. It couldn't take care of business, however, and the result was a disheartening defeat with two daunting games on the docket.

Below, as we did for the offense, Badgers On SI has defensive snap counts and analysis from the Week 7 loss.

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Line

- Hammond Russell IV (42)

- Charles Perkins (27)

- Junior Poyser (25)

- DeNigel Cooper (20)

- Nolan Vils (25)

- Dillan Johnson (9)

- Jacob Anderson (1)

Wisconsin remained seven deep on the defensive line, with Russell and Perkins continuing to lead the way at the top. Defensive line coach EJ Whitlow rotates his lineman at a rapid pace, and against UCLA, it worked; the Bruins were held to their lowest rushing total of the season and ran for just 42 yards through the first three quarters. Poyser had a great game in particular — that top three of Russell, Perkins and Poyser is extremely stout.

Outside Linebacker

- Sebastian Cheeks (58)

- Tyreese Fearbry (45)

- Justus Boone (26)

- Nick Clayton (25)

- Michael Garner (9)

The top four of Cheeks, Fearbry (in that order) followed by Boone and Clayton (interchangeably) remains intact. Cheeks was far less effective against UCLA with just three pressures as opposed to the nine he racked up against the Spartans. Garner's snap count has fallen off a cliff; he has just 19 combined over the past three games after 68 over the first three games.

Inside Linebacker

- Mason Posa (77)

- Cooper Catalano (77)

- Aaron Witt (14)

- Jon Jon Kamara (3)

Posa and Catalano played every single snap, the only two defenders to do so. 77 snaps was a season high for both of them. Witt's 14 snaps were his most of the season, while Kamara's three snaps were his fewest of the season. The playing time of those two has been quite volatile.

Cornerback

- Jai’mier Scott (70)

- Bryce West (59)

- Javan Robinson (55)

- Eric Fletcher Jr (26)

For the first time this season, Robinson wasn't the top outside cornerback in terms of snaps, with Scott playing nearly every down. Robinson's 55 snaps were his fewest since Week 3 against Eastern Michigan, while Scott's 70 snaps were easily a career high; he hadn't played 50 snaps in a game to this point. He was targeted six times and allowed just two catches; Scott has been lights out this fall alongside Robinson though the passing defense still left plenty to be desired in Week 7.

Safety

- Matt Jung (63)

- Marvin Burks Jr (46)

- Cairo Skanes (37)

- Matthew Traynor (10)

- Carson Van Dinter (4)

Wisconsin had to adjust at safety after Matt Jung was ejected due to targeting. That led both Cairo Skanes and Matthew Traynor to play their most snaps this season, although Skanes' involvement was already trending upwards as he notched 34 snaps in Week 5 against the Spartans. Van Dinter's four snaps all came as a strong safety in the box.