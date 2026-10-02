Wisconsin Football Unveils All-Red Uniforms for Homecoming vs. Michigan State

It's safe to say Wisconsin football understands the momentum it currently has, as well as the importance of using it to engage the fanbase.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Wisconsin revealed new uniforms for the homecoming game against Michigan State on Saturday morning.

Heard it's a red out 👀



🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/SH8s1YYJtw — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 1, 2026

The Badgers already announced that the crowd theme for Week 5 is a "Red-Out," with the whole stadium instructed to don the Badgers' iconic Cardinal Red. But now, the team has uniforms to match. This is the first alternate jersey Wisconsin has worn since the opener against Notre Dame when the Badgers wore their new, metallic Shamrock Series alternates.

Wisconsin has actually worn this jersey in before (minus the Culver's patch, of course) — last season, at homecoming against Iowa, the Badgers donned the same jersey but wore white pants and a white helmet with the same old-school block W.

Wisconsin Badgers safety Austin Brown (9) and defensive lineman Brandon Lane Jr. (95). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Wisconsin is going all red, with an inverted version of the above helmet and red pants to boot. The Badgers haven't worn too many alternate jerseys under head coach Luke Fickell, but like last season, homecoming gets special treatment.

Wisconsin pulling out all the stops

Again, the Badgers clearly understand the momentum they have. After their epic comeback win on the road at No. 13 Penn State, they're on the precipice of the AP Top-25 and they've somewhat re-entered the national conversation. No one is taking Wisconsin seriously as a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff contender, but the Badgers finally broke through with a big win and finally command some semblance of respect.

Wisconsin hasn't had this kind of momentum in a long time. It hasn't won a game like Saturday in Happy Valley in a long time. The Badgers know that in terms of getting this somewhat dormant fanbase re-engaged, they need to strike while the iron is hot.

Homecoming weekend already means Madison is bustling. It also helps the men's hockey drops the puck on their season this weekend as well. It'll be quite the weekend to be in Madison, and the new football jerseys only add to the excitement surrounding the program and the palpable buzz on campus.