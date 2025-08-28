5 bold predictions for Wisconsin Badgers season opener against Miami (OH)
After a long and relatively quiet summer, Wisconsin Badgers football is finally back, opening season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in Camp Randall Stadium.
It’ll be the beginning of Luke Fickell’s third season as head coach, in a tenure that’s gotten off to a disappointing start through two years.
Given how difficult the rest of the schedule is, it’s absolutely vital that the Badgers hit the ground running.
Here are my five biggest predictions for Wisconsin’s season opener against the RedHawks.
1. The first half will be (frustratingly) close
Recent Badgers teams have struggled to begin their seasons with energy.
In last season’s opener against Western Michigan, Wisconsin entered halftime with a mere 10-7 lead. The year before, against another MAC team in Buffalo, they could only muster a 14-10 advantage.
This is also a brand new Wisconsin offense, in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ first game under the headset. That could yield a conservative approach.
On the other side, RedHawks coach Chuck Martin will have his team ready. He’s recently established himself one of the better head coaches in the MAC.
They have 20 wins over a two-year span for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger was there. They’re also 14-2 against the conference over the last two years.
When they played Northwestern in their season opener last year, they only lost 13-6, featuring a 3-3 score at halftime.
2. The Badgers register 2+ sacks
The RedHawks lost all 11 offensive starters over the offseason. But no position group was hit harder than the offensive line. They have just two combined starts between the five of them.
Opposite this fresh batch is a Badgers defensive line room that’s far deeper and more talented than last year’s group.
The coaches will be desperate to learn who they can trust before the schedule really heats up, starting in the third week against Alabama.
Wisconsin will likely bring consistent rotations, boasting enough energy to overwhelm the RedHawks’ inexperienced five.
3. Trech Kekahuna leads all receivers
Based on a more conservative offensive approach for Wisconsin, slot receiver Trech Kekahuna should finish Thursday night as the team’s leading receiver.
Grimes will want to get the passing offense going, albeit without taking too many risks. Don’t expect many deep shots to Vinny Anthony or newcomer Jayden Ballard. The other starter, Chris Brooks Jr., has one career reception.
Kekahuna had a hot-and-cold 2024 season and has yet to truly prove himself, but he no longer has to play behind Will Pauling, who transferred to Notre Dame in the offseason.
When Pauling left last year’s game against Purdue with an injury, Kekahuna had the best game of his career, finishing with six receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
He could have a tough matchup against nickel cornerback Silas Walters, who was second on his team last season with 95 tackles and 12 pass breakups.
But if the passing game has any success, Kekahuna should be a major reason why.
4. Dequan Finn finishes with 300+ total yards
Despite Miami (OH) losing a considerable amount of talent from last year’s team, one addition provides hope that they can remain dominant in the MAC.
The RedHawks acquired former Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn this past offseason.
The sixth-year senior threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 500 in all three seasons with the Rockets. He even won the 2023 Vern Smith Leadership award, given to the best player in the MAC.
After an uneventful season with Baylor, Finn is back in familiar territory. He should return to his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC, if not the best.
They lost some of their top weapons from last season, so Finn may have to put on the cape until the new starters step into their roles.
Even if he doesn’t have the strongest passing performance, I expect a handful of meaningful running plays.
5. Dilin Jones leads the Badgers to a win in the second half
Most of the RedHawks’ defense is back (five of its top 10 tacklers), but the defensive line only returns one primary starter — Nasir Washington.
It’s simply not a deep or experienced group. They might muster enough energy in the first half to keep a lid on the Badger running game, but as the game wears on, Dilin Jones can wear them out.
He was one of the major standouts of offseason camps and is primed for a breakout season.
All three of Wisconsin’s top backs — Jones, Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli — should all see some action, but Jones should receive the lionshare of the work.
Score Prediction: 24-14
