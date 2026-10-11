Wisconsin Opens as Narrow Road Underdog for Huge Showdown With UCLA

Wisconsin football's next game, a primetime showdown with UCLA in Pasadena, just got significantly more intriguing based on what transpired in college football this weekend.

The Bruins stormed into Eugene, Oregon and toppled the No. 13-ranked Ducks , 17-15. Already having cracked the AP Top 25, UCLA now finds itself ranked No. 12 ahead of the Week 7 clash with Wisconsin.

Still, the unranked Badgers are just a narrow 3.5-point road underdog against UCLA on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14), right, celebrates with teammates after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is now 5-0 and again, ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll. But Wisconsin has proven to be a formidable team this season outside of one poor half of football against Notre Dame in the opener.

In Week 4, the Badgers were what initially appeared to be somewhat surprisingly narrow 9.5-point underdogs on the road against Penn State in Happy Valley. The rest is history; Wisconsin erased a 17-point deficit, winning the game with a dramatic 72-yard touchdown pass to breakout tight end Jacob Harris.

In Week 5, Wisconsin found itself in the opposite situation, 9.5-point home favorites against Michigan State. Once again, the Badgers defied Vegas' expectations for them, blowing the Spartans out of the water 31-3.

Wisconsin is the unofficial No. 26 team in the country as the program receiving the most votes outside of the official top 25. All the Badgers have done since Week 1 is improve; they should be ready to give UCLA all it can handle.

Early storylines to monitor

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the biggest Wisconsin football game since head coach Luke Fickell took over. Win, and the Badgers would be 5-1, 3-0 in conference play and almost certainly ranked inside the top-20 if not inside the top-15 of the AP Poll.

But the biggest thing for Badgers fans to keep an eye on is the status of Bruins' starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. After turning the ball over three times in Eugene, he left the game with a leg injury, forcing backup and Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach into the game.

He wound up tossing for 43 yards and a touchdown, but this is a gunslinger who threw nine touchdowns and nine interceptions on 56.8% completion last fall at the FCS level. Iamaleava hasn't been anything special this season, but this would be a significant downgrade at the most important position on the field for UCLA.

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