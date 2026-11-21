The Badgers are once again in need of a bounce-back win after the stunning collapse on the road against Maryland last week.

Wisconsin has two more games remaining, and with them, two good opportunities; the chance to win their 19th-straight game against the Boilermakers and secure a winning season, and of course, the chance to beat hated rival Minnesota and reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe on Black Friday.

Though many have already written off this coaching staff, the fact remains that Wisconsin still has a chance at an eight or even nine-win season. However, the Badgers have a smattering of issues to clean up before we even consider that as a possibility. Purdue, currently 16th in the Big Ten standings, offers a good opportunity to do just that and gain some confidence before the enormous tilt with Minnesota.

How to watch Wisconsin at Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3 B1G) vs. Purdue (3-7 2-5 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Nov. 21

- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

- Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

- Watch: NBC

- Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Jason Benetti (PxP), Matt Cassel(Analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -5.5 | O/U 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Series History

Wisconsin last faced Purdue in 2024 in Madison. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Wisconsin leads 54-29-8

- In West Lafayette: Wisconsin leads 24-17-3

- Current Streak: Wisconsin, 18 wins

- Last Meeting: Oct. 5 2024 (Madison) — Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6

A win over the Boilermakers could secure Wisconsin's first winning season since 2023, the first season of the Luke Fickell tenure. The Badgers have already clinched bowl eligibility, reaching their sixth win for the first time since 2023 as well.

Wisconsin's 18-game winning streak against Purdue is well-documented, but the Badgers have also won the last five meetings by 10-plus points. Wisconsin also hasn't lost in West Lafayette since 1997.

Wisconsin is 0-3 on the road since the comeback win over then-No. 13 Penn State. The trip to West Lafayette is the Badgers' last chance to win another road game this season.

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