Wisconsin's receiving corps viewed as 'biggest weakness'
Wisconsin will have familiar faces catching balls this season, such as Will Pauling and Bryson Green, while CJ Williams is a potential breakout player in year two with the program. Despite a plethora of options, Pro Football Focus (PFF) calls the position group Wisconsin's "biggest weakness" heading into 2024.
"Wisconsin’s receiving corps was its biggest issue last year, as it earned the sixth-worst receiving grade in the Power Five (61.6)," PFF's article reads. "The Badgers didn’t do much to address this problem and even lost their No. 3 receiver, Chimere Dike, who transferred to Florida. The team's top tight end, Hayden Rucci, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, as well."
Pauling led the team with 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns last season from the slot position. Heading into 2024 he projects as one of the best returning receivers in the conference and arguably the best slot receiver.
Green was second on the team with 32 catches for 480 yards and two touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-3, the former Oklahoma State transfer acted as a red zone threat in year one of the Phil Longo era.
In the offseason, the only transfer portal addition at the position was Boston College's Joseph Griffin Jr. He comes to Madison with 43 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns in his two-year career. Listed at 6-foot-4, he will act as an outside option.
Formerly transferring from USC, Williams has turned heads at camp this summer. Last year was his first in Wisconsin and he recorded 15 catches for 148 yards. He is a former four-star, top-100 high school prospect, so talent is not an issue. He could be in line for a big season in 2024.
In first year of the Luke Fickell era, Wisconsin's offense did not look as explosive as some people had hoped. Despite rolling into 2024 with a similar group of pass catchers, an extra year of development could be exactly what this group needed.