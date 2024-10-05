Wisconsin's Trech Kekahuna details viral TD celebration after breakout performance
"I saw a beer and I had to do a celebration."
Redshirt freshman Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna had a career-best performance against Purdue. His six catches, 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns are all career-highs.
The Badgers' offense exploded for nearly 600 yards of total offense in their 52-6 blowout win over the Boilermakers. Kekahuna's 69-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter blew the doors open en route to a comfortable victory.
After the play, Kekahuna used the football as a prop in the endzone as he proceeded to pretend to shotgun a beer. It's a celebration that caught the eye of many Badgers' fans in the stadium and online on social media.
"The story was; I flex, I was getting all lit and then I saw a beer on the front," Kekahuna told reporters after the game. "I got to do the celebration, and I did it."
Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Kekahuna was a top-500 recruit in the class of 2023. He has become a fan-favorite amongst Badgers fans. He was turning heads during the preseason and was labeled as a potential breakout candidate. He officially broke out today as an elite weapon on Wisconsin's offense.
Wisconsin's No. 1 wide receiver Will Pauling was banged up early in the game and limited throughout and he ended the day without a single reception. When he's healthy he'll likely remain the top target, but Kekahuna is more than capable of filling into those duties.
Junior Vinny Anthony II helped out with two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Williams added four catches for 60 yards. There's a chance that Purdue is one of the worst teams Wisconsin faces this season, but Saturday showed that this offense has the pieces to be explosive with Braedyn Locke under center.