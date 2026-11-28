Wisconsin knew it needed to re-claim the Axe from the Gophers in order for the 2026 season to be looked back upon favorably. That's exactly what it did, riding an absolutely elite defense and a punishing ground game, dominating Minnesota in a 28-5 victory.

The Badgers offense built on its dominant performance in Week 12 against Purdue, once again leaning heavily on the legs of Colton Joseph and a strong showing from the offensive line.

As we continue to unpack Wisconsin's cathartic victory to close out the regular season 8-4 (6-3 in B1G play) and with Paul Bunyan's Axe back in Madison, here's offensive snap counts and analysis from the Week 13 win:

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Colton Joseph (72)

Joseph played every snap, though he certainly didn't need to as Wisconsin had the game under wraps pretty much from Jump Around onwards. After the interception on his first drive, he was in complete control, consistently making the right read on the ground and hitting the open receiver more often than not. After getting benched late in the year, Joseph's resurgence has given this coaching staff a lot to think about.

Running Back

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Darrion Dupree (58)

- Bryan Jackson (14)

For just the third time this season, Abu Sama didn't play — and at last as far as we know, he's completely healthy. He had been an afterthought in the backfield the past two weeks, playing seven and eight snaps against Maryland and Purdue, respectively, but he didn't take the field against the Gophers. No matter; Darrion Dupree ran with intent and passion, rushing for 80 yards and and catching two passes for 32 yards as well. Jackson, meanwhile, ran for 42 yards and a score on seven carries.

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Wide Receiver

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Chris Brooks Jr (52)

- Jaylon Domingeaux (45)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (26)

- Malachi Coleman (23)

- Tyrell Henry (16)

- Shamar Rigby (12)

The Badgers' wideout rotation remained largely the same at the top of the room, although Henry's 16 snaps were easily his lowest on the season. That didn't stop him from making an impact, of course, as he reeled in a 27-yard touchdown to break open the scoring for the Badgers. Domingeaux's 45 snaps, meanwhile, were his highest total this season. Brooks' 52 snaps, meanwhile, were his second-highest snap count of the season and fittingly it came on senior day.

Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Grant Stec (45)

- Ryan Schwendeman (38)

- Jacob Harris (31)

After leading the Badgers' tight end room in snaps last week, Jacob Harris was third in the pecking order against the Gophers. But as per usual, he was the most productive, finishing as the Badgers' leading receiver with three catches for 55 yards. Stec and Schwendeman's 45 and 38 total snaps, respectively, were each season-highs.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin offensive lineman Emerson Mandell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Emerson Mandell (72)

- Stylz Blackmon (72)

- PJ Wilkins (72)

- Blake Cherry (65)

- Colin Cubberly (65)

- Barrett Nelson (7)

- Austin Kawecki (7)

Wisconsin's starting offensive line played most of the game, although on the Badgers' final drive, they replaced their two guards Cherry and Cubberly with the seniors Nelson and Kawecki. Cherry got his second straight start, and he played extremely well, at least according to my initial eye test. This offensive line was about as good as its been all year, and it showed tremendous growth over the last two games of the season.