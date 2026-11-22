The Badgers pummeled Purdue in a cathartic, feel good win that brings their record to 7-4 (5-3 B1G) with one game remaining in the regular season, the all-important battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe set for Black Friday night in Madison.

After struggling against a sneakily stout Maryland defensive front, the Badgers bounced back to the tune of a staggering 381 rushing yards, their most in the Luke Fickell era. That total was aided immensely by the return of Colton Joseph, who gobbled up 187 yards himself and scored three total touchdowns. You know your offense is humming when your quarterback catches a touchdown pass — and looks like a wide receiver in the process.

Below, Badgers On SI has snap counts and analysis from Wisconsin's Week 12 win over Purdue.

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback

- Colton Joseph (62)

- Deuce Adams (10)

Though Ryan Hopkins was technically available, according to the Badgers' final injury report, Wisconsin went with Deuce Adams when it was time to insert its backups. Saturday in West Lafayette was the Louisville transfer's first snaps in the Cardinal and White, and while he was in for 10 plays, all of them were of the running variety. Still, he showcased his mobility a little, including a nice spin move out in space.

Running Back

- Darrion Dupree (46)

- Bryan Jackson (18)

- Abu Sama (8)

- Tyler Jansey (4)

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Once again, Dupree led the way, followed by Jackson and Sama, the latter of which is now Wisconsin's RB3 in recent weeks (at least in terms of snap counts). Dupree was tremendous, with 16 carries for 125 yards and two scores, one of which was a 49-yard touchdown scamper. Still, Sama's lack of involvement remains one of the more strange developments this season; for the second straight week, he took just two handoffs. Jansey the fullback got his first snaps since Week 1.

Wide Receiver

- Chris Brooks Jr (39)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (33)

- Jaylon Domingeuax (27)

- Tyrell Henry (25)

- Malachi Coleman (16)

- Shamar Rigby (13)

- Zion Kearney (9)

- Kash Brock (8)

- Jackson McGohan (1)

Wisconsin went deep into its wide receiver room with much of the second-team offense rotating in by the fourth quarter. Brock, McGohan and Kearney all saw their first snaps since Michigan State, although all three were only in the game on running plays. The top of the room remained status quo, with Brooks once again leading the way. Hilton's 33 snaps were the most he's played since Michigan State, and the wideout ran and threw for a touchdown.

Tight End

- Jacob Harris (38)

- Grant Stec (34)

- Ryan Schwendeman (28)

- Nizyi Davis (10)

With Emmett Bork unavailable once again, the Badgers managed to get the second-year tight end Davis 10 snaps, the most he's played in his career. Harris led the way once again, while Schwendeman's 28 snaps were the most he's played since the USC game in Week 8.

Offensive Line

- Blake Cherry (63)

- Emerson Mandell (62)

- Colin Cubberly (62)

- PJ Wilkins (62)

- Stylz Blackmon (62)

- Austin Kawecki (10)

- Ryan Cory (10)

- Lucas Simmons-Johansson (10)

- Peyton Lange (10)

- Hardy Watts (9)

The Badgers managed to insert their backups for 10 plays along the offensive front, which meant a handful of young players got to see their most action this fall. Watts saw the field for the first time since Week 2 against Western Illinois. Cory returned after sitting out the Iowa game. Lange played for the first time since Michigan State. Kawecki didn't start, but he played 10 snaps with the backups. Cherry, who started at guard for the first time since the opener, played a career-high 63 snaps.