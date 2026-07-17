Wisconsin Will Face Two of College Football's Best Offenses in 2026

Last fall, the stars aligned for Wisconsin football in just about the worst way imaginable.

Not only did the Badgers deploy their worst team (especially offensively) in recent memory, they were also forced to face arguably the nation's toughest schedule, an absolute gauntlet that included a third of the entire College Football Playoff field, as well as six total teams that finished the season ranked inside the top-25.

Their strength of schedule was valued at a 9.40 by sports reference, and the last time Wisconsin had a schedule even remotely that difficult was 1995, when it went 4-5-2 and its strength of schedule checked in at a 9.94 (points above zero, which would be considered an "average" schedule).

This fall, the Badgers' fortunes appear to have turned. They now have the easiest schedule in the Big Ten and one of the lightest amongst Power Four programs in the country. Wisconsin avoids Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan this fall, and draws games against projected conference bottom-feeders Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Still, the Badgers' defense is going to have their work cut out for them in a handful of games. We already knew, of course, that Notre Dame and USC would boast dynamic, explosive offenses in 2026, but the Fighting Irish and the Trojans have now been officially included in On3's preseason list of the top 10 offenses in the country:

Who else on the Badgers' slate could crack the list?

The first thought when comes to mind when reading this list and perusing the Badgers' 2026 schedule? What other programs that Wisconsin is slated to face could wind up cracking this list when all is said and done.

At the moment, Penn State looks like the lone additional team on Wisconsin's schedule capable of potentially pushing for a top-10 offense. The top of the Nittany Lions' offensive depth chart, largely populated by Iowa State transfers, is experienced and productive, led by fifth-year senior quarterback Rocco Becht.

What makes Notre Dame, USC so dangerous?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fighting Irish return one of the best quarterbacks in the country in redshirt sophomore CJ Carr. Last season, he tossed for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes, adding three scores on the ground as well.

He pilots an offense that doesn't have the star power of last season's Notre Dame squad, as generational tailback Jeremiyah Love is off to the NFL. Nonetheless, Aneyas Williams looks ready to step into that role and Carr has one of the nation's better returning receivers in Jordan Faison. What's more, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (interestingly enough, previously a Fickell assistant at Cincinnati) is one of the best in the country at what he does.

USC, meanwhile, also returns a battle-tested quarterback in Jayden Maiava, who poured it on last fall to the tune of 3,711 yards, 30 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes. The Trojans' offense has a staple of promising tailbacks, returns most of its offensive line and as per usual, has an assembly line of productive wide receivers ready and waiting.

Both of these teams are going to give the Badgers trouble, and for different reasons. Mike Tressel's defense will need to be ready to roll immediately, as the Fighting Irish await in Week 1.