

Yesterday, Wisconsin unveiled new uniforms for the collision with Notre Dame at Lambeau, including red helmets for the first time since 2014. The uniforms, which I think are best summed up as the Badgers’ equivalent of the NFL’s color rush looks, got me thinking about which uniforms I’d like to see in each game of Wisconsin’s schedule.

There isn’t a ton of flash in Wisconsin’s typical wardrobe, so it was nice to see something different for the season opener. Still, between pants and facemask color, the Badgers have some options in the uniform department.

I have an old-school mentality when it comes to uniforms, but I’m not against occasionally straying away from the standard home and away looks, so here are my picks for each week.

Sept. 6 vs. Notre Dame

Since this jersey has already been picked, I wanted to just share a few thoughts. If it were up to me, playing at such a historical venue, I would wear the classic home uniforms with red tops, white pants and white helmets with red facemasks.

When these jerseys got leaked online, like the majority of people, I was extremely skeptical. Although, now having seen the full uniform on players, I like them. I’m all for the occasional use of a red helmet, and think the chrome numbers as tribute to the Lombardi Trophy are a nice touch.

To be determined how the look comes across in game, but for now, I’m content with the alternate appearance for the game.

Wisconsin's 2026 Lambeau uniforms. | @BadgerFootball on X

Sept. 12 vs. Western Illinois

My pick: Red jersey, white pants, red facemask

It’s the home-opener, coming off a week wearing new and unique uniforms, so I think you keep it simple and wear the classic home look.

Sept. 19 vs. Eastern Michigan

My pick: Red jersey, white pants, red facemask

Once again, I’m going to roll with the classic home look. Nothing jumps off the page as overly special about this game, so I think there’s better opportunities to add some flair at home later in the season.

Sept. 26 at Penn State

My pick: white jersey, white pants, red facemask

Penn State may have the simplest uniforms in the country, so I think Wisconsin keeps it simple here. The navy and white of the Nittany Lions doesn’t really pop, so I could see the argument for red pants to add some color, but I like the idea of a rather uncolorful jersey matchup here.

Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State

My pick: Red jersey, white pants, red facemask

For me, homecoming and the Big Ten home-opener means you wear your standard home uniforms. Michigan State has a handful of uniform combinations, so let it be the one that adds uniform flair to this game, and wear the classic home look for homecoming.

Oct. 17 at UCLA

My pick: White jersey, red pants, red facemask

This was the game I was most excited to pick in terms of uniforms. It’s not the Rose Bowl Game, but it’s Wisconsin and UCLA in the Rose Bowl, so the look should match those memories for Badger fans. The white on red look, lined up across from the blue and gold of the Bruins would likely be the most visbily appealing jersey matchup of the season for me.

The 1998 season came to a successful end with Badgers players reacting to fans after winning the Rose Bowl on Jan, 1, 1999 in Pasadena, Calif. University Of Wisconsin Madison Football Team Rose Bowl Badgers Vs Ucla | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oct. 24 vs. USC

My pick: Red jersey, red pants, red facemask

In recent years the school has opted for a Red Out game, and I think this will be the one. I’m not the biggest fan of the look, but if it’s going to be used, a crowd theme for what will likely be the biggest home game of the season wouldn’t bother me too much.

Oct. 31 at Iowa

My pick: White jersey, white pants, white facemask

I absolutely love when Wisconsin makes the slight change of white facemasks to complete the icy white look. In Kinnick Stadium, filled with fans in mostly black, and the Hawkeyes, wearing at a minimum black helmets and jerseys, the white pops beautifully, and I think it should be the look here.

Nov. 7 vs. Rutgers

My pick: Red jersey, white pants, red facemask

Like I said earlier, I’m old school when it comes to uniforms. This is a November conference home game, so I’d pick the standard home uniforms. If Wisconsin ended up throwing white facemasks with the red jerseys and white pants, it wouldn’t bother me, but I don’t see a reason for anything special here.

Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) during the fourth quarter of the game Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Middle Tennessee 42-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nov. 14 at Maryland

My pick: White jersey, white pants, white facemask

I prefer the all-white look to the standard white jerseys, white pants and red facemasks, so I’m going to pick it for this game as well. In my opinion, the icy whites are especially appealing in cold weather, which will be the case here in mid-November.

Nov. 21 at Purdue

My pick: White jersey, red pants, red facemask

Purdue has delivered some solid jerseys over the year, but at the end of the day, black and muted gold doesn’t pop at all. It’s not a trophy game, but it’s a matchup that dates way back, so going with the throwback red pants makes a ton of sense to me here, especially to add some color against the Boilermakers’ color scheme.

Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota

My pick: Red jersey, white pants, red facemask

There’s not much to say here for me. It’s the most-played FBS rivalry, so Wisconsin should wear its standard home uniforms. Minnesota tends to have variation in its uniforms, so leave it up to PJ Fleck’s team to wear flashy jerseys if it wants. This is the game I feel strongest about, and I don’t want to see the Badgers in anything but their standard home look.