Former Wisconsin Basketball Star to Visit Big Ten School

We are getting closer to learning where former Wisconsin basketball star John Blackwell will play in his final college basketball season.

According to a report from College Basketball Content on X, Blackwell is taking a visit to UCLA to meet with Mick Cronin and the Bruins coaching staff.

This is the same account that broke the news that Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter intends to return to the Badgers for the 2026-27 season.

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is visiting UCLA tomorrow, per multiple reports.



The 6-4 guard averaged 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 1.1 SPG as a junior. pic.twitter.com/hB6183qukY — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 13, 2026

Blackwell entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, joining Jack Robison, Riccardo Greppi, and Aleksas Bieliauskas as the notable departures from Greg Gard's program. Blackwell's entrance into the portal was a significant blow to the Badgers' backcourt depth, as he flashed tremendous upside, toughness, and scoring ability during his time in Madison.

Now, he is one of the more coveted guards available on the open market. According to 247Sports, Blackwell is the top-remaining available player in the portal.

Overall, Blackwell is ranked 3rd and the No. 1 shooting guard, behind only Flory Bidunga (Kansas), who is already committed to Louisville, and Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State), who will likely be heading to the NBA.

A potential move to UCLA adds another layer to Blackwell's recruitment. Committing to UCLA would mean Blackwell is staying within the conference, something Wisconsin basketball fans don't want to see. If Mick Cronin’s staff can seal the deal during this visit, Wisconsin will likely have to face its former promising young guard in conference play next season.

We will continue to monitor Blackwell's recruitment as he navigates the portal and narrows down his options.