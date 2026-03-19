Badger hockey alum joins elite Montreal Canadiens goal club

One of the best players in recent Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey seasons has continued his tear in the NHL. After leading Wisconsin to what remains its only modern Big Ten men's ice hockey championship in 2021, Cole Caufield is enjoying his career as an everyday player for an Original Six franchise and put himself among elite goal-scoring company on Tuesday night.

In his sixth season with Montreal, Caufield has truly found his stride. The 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner saw his potential breakout campaign in 2022-23 derailed by a shoulder injury, but he played all 82 games for the Canadiens the following two seasons.

Now, the Stevens Point native is among the NHL's elite goal-scorers and broke a three-decade long drought in Montreal.

Cole Caufield scores OT winner, becomes third Wisconsin Badger to score 40 goals

40th goal of the season for the win https://t.co/Jt34yh7F4Z — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 18, 2026

By scoring an overtime game-winner over the rival Boston Bruins with under a minute remaining in the extra frame, Caufield became the first Canadiens player to score 40 goals in a season since 1994. The right winger currently trails only Colorado Avalanche star Nathan McKinnon's 45 goals for most in the NHL.

Only two other Wisconsin Badgers have ever scored 40 or more goals in a single NHL season. Caufield joins a club headlined by former first team All-American Dany Heatley and UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Joe Pavelski.

Since signing a contract with the Motreal Canadiens following his sophomore season at UW, Caufield has enjoyed a continued upward trajectory. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound star has increased his season goal total in each of his six years in the league. Last year, Caufield found the back of the net 37 times in 82 games. This year, he has already outpaced that with 15 games still to play.

Caufield is a former first-round NHL draft pick, being selected 15th overall by the Canadiens.

The unanimous 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year played ten games at the close of the 2020-21 season for Montreal after leading Wisconsin to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years as a sophomore.

Caufield earned first team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman after leading the conference in scoring as a rookie. Combined with his 43 points in 24 league games as a sophomore, he became the first-ever back-to-back Big Ten scoring champion.