Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Minnesota Wild are hoping that a return home can turn the tide in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs won a crazy Game 1 by a final score of 9-6, and Colorado followed that up with another strong performance in a 5-2 victory in Game 2. The Wild did outshoot the Avs 31-23 in Game 2, but Colorado’s two power-play goals (and an empty-netter) were the difference.

Can the Wild get on the board in the series at home?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Avalanche vs. Wild in Game 3 on Saturday, May 9.

Avalanche vs. Wild Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Avalanche -1.5 (+190)

Wild +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline

Avalanche -130

Wild +110

Total

6.5 (Over +110/Under -130)

Avalanche vs. Wild Starting Goalies

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (6-0, 2.12 GAA, .923 SV%)

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (4-3, 2.81 GAA, .903 SV%)

The Avalanche stuck with Scott Wedgewood in Game 2 after an iffy outing in Game 1, and it paid off. On the flip side, the Wild turned to Filip Gustavsson in their Game 2 loss. Jesper Wallstedt is expected to take back the net tonight, but keep an eye out for confirmation at morning skate.

Avalanche vs. Wild How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Grand Casino Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Avalanche record: 6-0

Wild record: 4-4

Avalanche vs. Wild Best NHL Prop Bets

Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bet

Gabriel Landeskog OVER 0.5 Points (-130)

Nathan MacKinnon is the best player on the Avalanche, and arguably the best player in the league, but their captain is Gabriel Landeskog. The veteran is the heart and soul of the Avs, and he’s putting up points as well this postseason.

Landeskog plays on the second line with Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin. He also plays with MacKinnon and the rest of the Avs’ top players on the first power-play unit.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1 against the Kings, Landeskog has a point in each of his last five games, including a goal and an assist in Game 2.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction and Pick

The Wild are hoping to get Joel Eriksson Ek and Zach Bogosian back for Game 3. Eriksson Ek is an important second-line center for Minnesota, while Bogosian would provide some depth on the blue line.

If Eriksson Ek is out, the Avalanche should be able to run wild again in Minnesota. If he is able to play, it makes things a bit more interesting.

Even if the center can return, I think this line is too short for the Avalanche after winning by three as -184 and -205 favorites at home, and the puck line at +190 is enticing as well.

Pick: Avalanche -130

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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