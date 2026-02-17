Switzerland vs. Finland Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals

The Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals take place on Wednesday as there are eight teams left vying for the gold medal.

Switzerland and Finland face off in the third quarterfinals game on Wednesday, with puck drop set for 6:10 p.m. local time (12:10 p.m. et).

The Swiss had to play on Tuesday in the qualifying round, but easily got past Italy with a 3-0 shutout victory. Meanwhile, Finland enjoyed a day off after earning a bye thanks to its impressive 16-5 goal differential in the preliminary round.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Switzerland vs. Finland in Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Switzerland vs. Finland Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Switzerland: +1.5 (-135)

Finland: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Switzerland: +180

Finland: -218

Total

5.5 (Over +120/Under -142)

Switzerland vs. Finland How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Rho Ice Hockey

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Switzerland record: 3-1

Finland record: 2-1

Switzerland vs. Finland Prediction and Pick

Switzerland didn’t take Italy lightly on Tuesday. The Swiss scored 79 seconds into the game and then added another goal midway through the first period en route to an early 2-0 lead. On top of that, Switzerland outshot Italy 18-2 in the opening frame. When it was all said and done, Switzerland walked away with a 3-0 victory, outshooting the host country 51-20 in total.

While it’s bit disappointing to see the Swiss only put up three goals, the shots on goal dominance showed how they controlled the play against the lowly Italians. That won’t be the case against a strong Finland squad on Wednesday, though.

Finland has only gotten better as its played more games. After a 4-1 loss to Slovakia to open things up, they upset Sweden 4-1 and then beat Italy 11-0 in order to secure a bye to the quarterfinals.

The Finns have gotten offense from throughout their lineup, with four different players tied for the team lead with four points. And then there are five players with three points, and three more with a pair of points.

Perhaps most importantly, Juuse Saros has forgotten about that early loss to Slovakia. He’s up to a .945 save percentage on the tournament with just four goals allowed on 74 shots – and two of those goals were on the power play.

Leonardo Genoni has also been impressive in between the pipes for Switzerland behind a team that has a decent bit of NHL talent but not the likes of the top teams in this tournament.

I’m not confident enough in Finland to lay -218 on the money line, so I would have to take the underdog Swiss at +180.

However, I am fairly confident that this will be a very low-scoring game. Switzerland only scored three goals against Italy, and Finland has allowed one goal in its last two games.

Perhaps a Switzerland +1.5 and UNDER 5.5 parlay at +150 could be worth a look.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-142)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.