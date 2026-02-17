Italian Speed Skater Hits Team USA With Stephen Curry’s ‘Night Night’ Celebration

Italy beat Team USA in the men's speed skating team pursuit at Milan Cortina to win gold. It was the host nation's eighth gold of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As Italy crossed the finish line 4.5 seconds ahead of the Americans, Davide Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti and Andrea Giovannini each celebrated in their own way. Ghiotto raised his arms and looked relieved. Malfatti screamed and threw his arms out and Giovannini hit what can best be described as Stephen Curry's "night night" celebration. According to Google, the celebration roughly translates to "notte notte," which definitely sounds more iconic in Italian today.

Curry previously used his signature celebration in the gold medal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran settled for silver for Team USA. They also took home the silver at the Beijing Olympics four years ago.

China beat the Netherlands to win bronze in a much tighter race in the B Final.

