Wisconsin men's hockey reaches new high in 2026-27 rankings

A pair of wins against head coach Mike Hastings' former program gave the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team a boost in the rankings. Early in his fourth season in Madison, Hastings took UW on the road to Mankato for a two-game series against the Minnesota State Mavericks. Hastings left MSU after 11 seasons before becoming the Badgers bench boss and he had a homecoming to remember.

Wisconsin (4-0-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) snuffed out the Minnesota State offense over the weekend and outshot the Mavericks by a combined total of 67-31 across the two games. Between the two games, the Badgers held MSU to fewer five or fewer shots-on-goal in five of six periods en route to earning a 4-0 and a 4-1 victory.

Hastings again made use of two starting goaltenders over the weekend, as the competition for the starting role remains fierce.

Meanwhile, voters took notice of the marquee non-conference road wins, sending Wisconsin up the rankings to its highest position so far in this young college hockey season.

Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey reaches top five in national polls

After beginning the season at its highest point in 12 years and momentarily slipping to seventh, the Wisconsin is in the top five for the first time this season. UW took advantage of its opportunity in Mankato while the two teams previously ranked ahead of the Badgers suffered unexpected setbacks.

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs fell outside of the top five for the first time this season after failing to notch a win on the road against the Augustana Vikings. Augustana's Breet Meerman banked a puck off the post to score 20 seconds into overtime on Friday night to defeat the Bulldogs. The two squads battled to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

UMD was without star forward Max Plante against the Vikings. The 2026 Hobey Baker Award winner suffered an injury the previous week against the Long Island University Sharks.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats also suffered a road loss over the weekend. After defeating the Maine Black Bears on Friday in Orono, QU surrendered three unanswered goals to close the weekend as UMaine rallied for a series split.

Say hello to @AugieMHockey and @BGSUHKY as they enter the USA Hockey Men’s College Hockey Polls 👋



Polls: https://t.co/WukJpI0jvU pic.twitter.com/mKHXLx6fOo — USA Hockey (@usahockey) October 12, 2026