Wisconsin Men's Hockey Opens Preseason Polls at 12-year High

After a rocky regular season and an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament, Wisconsin men's hockey went on an improbable run to the 2026 NCAA Tournament final. Ultimately, UW fell just short of its capturing its first national title in 20 years, but expectations are in Madison are now as high as they have been since 2014.

Under head coach Mike Hastings, the Wisconsin Badgers have reached the NCAA Tournament in two of three seasons. Before last season, UW had not met that measure of consistent success since making back-to-back tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Wisconsin men's hockey ranked sixth in preseason polls

In both the preseason USCHO.com and USA Hockey polls, voters ranked Wisconsin sixth nationally. It is the Badgers' highest preseason ranking since they entered the 2013-14 season ranked third.

Above UW are its Big Ten Foes the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. Big Ten coaches picked Wisconsin to finish third in the conference's preseason poll also behind Michigan (first) and Michigan State (second).

After initially entering the 2013-14 season at No. 6, UW earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the inaugural Big Ten conference tournament. Wisconsin entered the 2014 NCAA Tournament as the top seed in the Midwest Regional, but lost its opening game to the University of North Dakota.

Wisconsin begins play in its 78th season and 64th of the modern era this weekend when it hosts the Robert Morris Colonials inside the Kohl Center. Puck drop on Friday, October 2nd is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. with the second game of the two-game series set to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd.

The USA Hockey Men’s College Hockey Polls are 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊.



Defending natty champs, @DU_Hockey, sits at the top of the preseason standings!



Polls: https://t.co/WukJpHZLGm pic.twitter.com/FOMBJre6zM — USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 28, 2026