Wisconsin women's hockey rookie Adéla Šapovalivová seeks 1st Olympic win

After a loss to her Wisconsin Badgers teammates and Team USA to open the tournament, Wisconsin women’s hockey rookie Adéla Šapovalivová and the Czech national team hope to earn their first preliminary round win at the 2026 Winter Olympics today against Switzerland.

Led by head coach and former UW women’s hockey captain Carla McLeod, the Czech national team plays a rematch of its quarterfinal round opponent of the 2025 IIHF Women’s Worlds Championship. There, Czechia defeated Switzerland 7-0. Šapovalivová assisted on one goal in that game.

After being held off the score sheet against the Americans, perhaps Šapovalivová will have a similarly fruitful performance today, earning her first-ever Olympic point.

How, when to watch Czechia vs Switzerland women's hockey today

Team Canada and the US each have a day off today, so Šapovalivová takes center stage for Wisconsin Badgers fans. The preseason WCHA Rookie of the Year ranks tenth nationally among all first-year national collegiate women’s ice hockey players with 17 assists and 26 total points this season.

When: Friday, February 6th — 7:40 a.m. Central

Watch/Streaming: Peacock

Czechia Badgers: Adéla Šapovalivová (2025-present), Head coach Carla McLeod (2001-2005)

Canada and the United States are each scheduled to resume preliminary play tomorrow, February 7th. Team USA's next scheduled opponent, Finland, had its first match of the tournament against Canada postponed due to an outbreak of norovirus throughout the Finnish roster. The scheduled game between the US and Finland is unaffected at the time of publication.

