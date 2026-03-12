How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Washington Huskies

After closing the season with a third victory over an AP Top-15 team, the University of Wisconsin will begin its postseason in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament against Washington at the United Center.



Finishing alone in fifth place after knocking off No.15 Purdue at Mackey Arena, Wisconsin (24-9) is going for its third straight championship game appearance (10th overall) and fourth Big Ten Tournament championship. Wisconsin is 32-24 (.571) overall in 27 Big Ten Tournament appearances.



Beginning the week ranked No.23 in KenPom and No.26 in the NET, Wisconsin is comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field and will be playing this week looking to move up the seed line, possibly getting seeded closer to home in St. Louis.

After finishing last in the league standings and not playing in the conference tournament (the top three schools didn't qualify last season), Washington made a successful debut in the Big Ten Tournament with an 83-79 overtime victory over USC.



Zoom Diallo posted 22 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in 43 minutes, while Hannes Steinbach recorded his 21st double-double of the season, the most by a Big Ten freshman since 1997.



Washington (16-16) won all three meetings against its former Pac-12 rival, storming back from 12 down in a game that featured 13 lead changes and seven ties.



"Adversity hasn't defined us all year," Washington coach Danny Sprinkle said. "This group's been through a lot. We've got eight players right now. For them to continue to fight and to keep coming back, I wish we wouldn't dig ourselves such a big deficit each game.



"They don't quit, man. They keep fighting, and somehow somebody keeps making a big play."



The winner of this game will advance to Friday afternoon's quarterfinal against fourth-seed Illinois.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Washington?

Date: Thursday, March 12

Start time: approximately 1:30 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering, Don MacLean, Rick Pizzo)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Huskies?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 45 or 84 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of March 12



Odds: Wisconsin by 7.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-300), Washington (+240)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 18-13

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 13-7

Wisconsin's ATS record at a neutral site: 1-3

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 13-9

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Washington leads 3-2

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, in Big Ten Tournament: 0-0

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: February 28, 2026, Seattle, Wisconsin won, 90-73

Badgers Big Ten Schedule

All times Central



Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90



Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 73-89

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82



Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86

Feb.22: Iowa, W 84-71

Feb.25: at Oregon, L 71-85

Feb. 28: at Washington, W 90-73



March 4: Maryland, W 78-45

March 7: at No. 15 Purdue, W 97-93



