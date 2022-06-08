Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star CB Braeden Marshall

An official visit preview for 2023 cornerback Braeden Marshall, who will be in Madison this weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Previously covered visitors:

Up next in our rolling official visit preview series for June 10, we profile 2023 cornerback Braeden Marshall, who is one of the top visitors of the weekend. 

Name: Braeden Marshall

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

High School: Lake Mary High School

Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida

Projected Position: Cornerback

247 Sports Rank: four-stars; No. 36 CB; No. 64 in Florida for 2023

Rivals Rank: four-stars; No. 35 CB; No. 54 in FL

Other notable scholarship offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia, West Virginia

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Braeden Marshall's first time on campus. 

Primary recruiters: Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat have led the communication efforts with Marshall for the Wisconsin Badgers. 

Six things to know:

  • Marshall is also a standout basketball player and was a first-team All-State pick as a junior in football. 
  • Last fall, Marshall recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games for Lake Mary High School, located just outside of Orlando.
  • The four-star cornerback has a top-10 of Arkansas, Clemson, Miami (FL), Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, and Wisconsin.
  • Marshall took an official visit to UCF last weekend and has additional official visits scheduled with Pittsburgh (June 17) and North Carolina (June 24).

Junior Film:

