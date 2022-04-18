Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 cornerbacks

With spring football in full swing and the coaching staff welcoming a plethora of 2023 and 2024 recruits to campus, the Wisconsin Badgers and their recruiting efforts are ramping up ahead of summer official visits.

With that in mind, over the next two weeks, we will look at three players to watch at each position group in the 2023 recruiting class as the Badgers look to close on some of their top targets under the direction of recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

New offers are bound to come out, and recruitments seem to change at the drop of a hat, but let's look at three cornerbacks to know for the 2023 class at this time.

Previous 2023 position updates:

Amare Snowden

Amare Snowden was one of the marquee visitors this past weekend for the Badgers, and the 6-foot-3 junior seemed to have enjoyed his time in Madison. The four-star corner from Roseville (Mich.) has a strong offer list that includes Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ole Miss, in addition to Wisconsin.

Considering the robust offer list that Snowden has, his recruitment will be a difficult one to win for the Badgers. If the lengthy corner returns for an official visit this summer UW's chances increase dramatically.

Cole Shivers

Cornerback Cole Shivers out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) is another name to know for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

The three-star athlete visited Madison last month and picked up an offer from Paul Chryst and the staff during the trip. As things stand, Shivers has 14 reported offers, including Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Northwestern, and Washington State.

However, working in Wisconsin's favor is the fact that the Badgers signed his teammate Tristan Monday as part of the 2022 recruiting class. The in-state draw to stay closer to home will be tough to beat with how the Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting lately, but Wisconsin is one of the early contenders this spring.

Shivers is another name to monitor this summer when official visits begin.

AJ Tisdell

While Wisconsin is also in consideration for some other top-level cornerbacks, the most recent cornerback offer went out to AJ Tisdell back on April 8.

I believe the Badgers have a chance to be a real contender for Tisdell based on his offer list, and I think his athletic profile is very intriguing.

Tisdell is from College Station, Texas, so it will be interesting to see if Texas A&M gets involved later on, but as things stand Wisconsin is in the thick of things for the 5-foot-11 defensive back. He has other offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, and Vanderbilt.

On film, Tisdell flashes an ability to high-point the ball and break up passes using his athleticism. A three-star prospect according to Rivals, he is another player where getting him on campus will be pivotal this spring or summer.

