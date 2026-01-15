Wisconsin Badgers hosting twin brother defensive linemen on transfer portal visit

The Wisconsin Badgers are going after a two-for-one along the defensive line with a pair of twin brothers looking to play together in the transfer portal.

On Thursday, Luke Fickell hosted both Jayvon and Armon Parker on a visit as they explore where to continue their football careers.

Washington DL transfers Jayvon and Armon Parker have visits scheduled with Wisconsin, Illinois, Auburn and Arkansas.



(VIP) https://t.co/D0DMDZEqot pic.twitter.com/YFQvw1p2pB — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 14, 2026

Both Parker brothers spent the last for years at Washington, each redshirting at different times to leave them both with one year of eligibility remaining.

Armon did not play at all through his first three years for the Huskies, but he worked his way into a reserve role this season.

He recorded one tackle in 15 snaps played during the Badgers' 13-10 win over Washington this season, according to PFF.

Jayvon has seen the opposite trajectory in his college career. He saw the field right away as a freshman in 2022 and was part of the rotation the last few seasons until 2025.

He suffered an Achilles injury in 2024 that limited to just one game this Fall. That game was the first time the two brothers lined up on the field at the same time in their college career.

Now they are both in the portal and looking to find more opportunities to play together on a new team.

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (94) celebrates after the Washington Huskies defeat the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Both are listed at 6-foot-3 and over 320 pounds, fitting the body type Wisconsin looks for at the position.

The Badgers have had to rebuild some of their defensive line in the portal after bringing in a number of seniors through the portal last year that have since graduated.

Wisconsin has already signed three linemen in the portal, but they could another one or two to round out the rotation and provide plenty of depth to keep everyone fresh.

They have plenty of competition for the Parker brothers in the portal. After they leave Madison, they will visit Illinois on Friday, Auburn on Saturday and Arkansas on Sunday, according to 247 Sports.

