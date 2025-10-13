Wisconsin Badgers basketball looking to add another international recruit to 2026 class
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard has been nothing but complementary of international recruits, now with three of them on the roster.
After an open practice earlier this fall, he said that international recruits often come into college more prepared due to their professional experiences.
So when Gard hinted at adding another player to the Badgers 2026 recruiting class during Big Ten Media Days in Rosemont, Illinois, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the addition may come from overseas.
Badgers host European forward on official visit
Wisconsin hosted 6-foot-9, Lithuania native Dominykas Daubaris on an official visit over the weekend, seemingly making a strong push to land his pledge.
Daubaris participated in FIBA U-18 EuroBasket this summer, averaging over 11 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes per game for his home country. He shot nearly 55 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range.
The stretch forward played with Badgers freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas for Zalgiris II of the Lithuanian NKL last year.
He would add to guards LaTrevion Fenderson and Jackson Ball in Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class, joining Ball as an international prospect.
Daubaris matches the profile of big men Wisconsin has sought out during its offensive transition: mobile, skilled and capable of knocking down the three-point shot.
During Eurobasket this Summer, Daubaris flashed those skills and more. He dominated on the defensive end, averaging three combined steals-plus-blocks and utilizing his length to get in passing lanes or defend shots down low and on the perimeter.
He also showcased a strong back-to-basket game, physically dominating smaller opponents or finding cutters with over-the-shoulder passes.
Daubaris has a unique blend of strength and athleticism that makes him a potential instant impact player with plenty of long-term upside.