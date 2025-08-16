International recruiting rankings confirm what Wisconsin Badgers already knew
The Wisconsin Badgers have done more than just dip their toes in the international recruiting world. Greg Gard has landed commitments from five total international players across the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.
What a university will get from an international recruit is a guessing game until the player steps on campus, but that question became little bit more clear Friday, as 247Sports released its international recruiting rankings and ratings for the class of 2025.
The rankings backed up what many Badger fans already believed: Wisconsin landed a couple of good ones.
New Zealand native Hayden Jones received a four-star rating and Lithuania native Aleksas Bieliauskas received a three-star rating. Both are considered Top 170 recruits in the class, among both domestic and foreign prospects.
Both Jones and Bielauskas starred in FIBA sanctioned events this summer.
Jones led New Zealand's U19 squad to the Basketball World Cup Semifinals for the first time in the country's history, playing alongside Ball.
He had a massive performance in the quarterfinals against host country Switzerland to secure a spot in the semis.
He led his team in scoring and flashed his versatility as a 6-foot-7 guard.
Bieliauskas is also exceptionally skilled for his size, knocking down nearly 40 percent of his three-pointers during the 2024-25 season in the second-tier Lithuanian league. He has some raw ball skills that could be developed, but he's a very fluid mover for his size.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 12 points and eight rebounds during the U20 Eurobasket tournament. He recorded a double-double in the championship game, which Lithuania lost to Italy.
They might not factor into the 2025 rotation despite their unique skillsets, but it looks as though the future is bright for Jones and Bieliauskas in Madison.
Name, Image and Likeness has driven interest among international prospects to compete in the NCAA, and that aligned with a premeditated shift in the Badgers recruiting efforts.
Although it's too early to declare Wisconsin's overseas ventures a success, the've had no issues landing well-regarded players.
Riccardo Greppi came over from Italy shortly before the 2024 campaign. He filled a spot from fellow international recruit Andrija Vukovic, who wound up at Oklahoma State after having paperwork issues with the Badgers. Greppi is poised for a significant bench role in his second season with Wisconsin.
The Badgers have already garnered an international commitment in the class of 2026, with high-octane guard Jackson Ball of New Zealand giving his pledge.