🇳🇿 Hayden Jones had a massive performance for NZ in the victory over Switzerland in the FIBA U19 WC



23 points

9 boards

5 assists

4 blocks

9-17 FG

0-3 3P

5-7 FT



The 6’7 Wisconsin commit is in a line of kiwi prospects headed to the badgers over the next few years pic.twitter.com/l2IafJvncr