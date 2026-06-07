Badgers Besting Big-Time SEC Schools for Blue Chip DL Proves They've Turned a Corner in Recruiting

The recruiting staff in Madison is currently one of the hottest in the country, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Commitments are already rolling in from Wisconsin's second official visit weekend. The Badgers kicked off their second round of pledges with Goodyear, Arizona defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion announcing his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday night.

Then, Sunday morning, Wisconsin got more good news, this time from Montana wideout Steele Harris.

If it feels like the Badgers are closing on nearly every top target they've gotten on campus, it's because they are. The staff is batting close to 1.000 with their high-priority recruits.

Now, Wisconsin has notched strong recruiting classes in the past under Luke Fickell and previous regimes. Though the 2026 cycle fell apart in accordance with the Badgers' performance on the field last fall, recruiting has probably been the only thing Fickell and his staff have actually proven to be continuously competent at.

Wisconsin has steadily out-recruited its on-field performance

In 2024, Wisconsin's class was considered a top-25 haul by both 247Sports and On3. The next season, the Badgers' 2025 class checked in just outside the top-25 according to both recruiting services.

Still, with those classes, Wisconsin was able to sell the early dream of Fickell's vision, the most important part of which (winning) has yet to materalize.

In spring of 2026, times have changed. The Badgers are coming off a dismal 4-8 campaign, their worst since 1990. And it was an ungly 4-8; the team lacked identity and at times, heart.

And yet, Wisconsin has piled commitment upon commitment this official visit season and now sits firmly inside the top-25 nationally once again.

Badgers playing with the big boys

Yahzeen Zion is a big pickup for the Badgers, but he'd be a big pickup for just about anyone; Wisconsin bested SEC powerhouses Oklahoma and LSU for Zion's pledge, both of whom he was scheduled to visit officially as well.

That's not all, though. The blue-chip defensive lineman also boasted offers from the likes of Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC, among many others. With 29 total offers, Zion just about had his pick of the litter.

And yet, a middling Wisconsin program was able to close on the highly-coveted defensive lineman. That tells us a few things.

For one, the Badgers are throwing more cash around. It sounds crass to break it down to something so transactional, but you don't beat out half of college football's blue blood programs for a big-time defensive lineman without sporting some deep pockets.

Given the caliber of some of the other prospects Wisconsin has managed to land, it tracks that the Badgers have a stronger financial backing as they assemble this class.

It also tells us EJ Whitlow, who's now landed three defensive lineman this cycle, is one of the more underrated recruiters in the nation and he's done an absolutely tremendous job in 2027.

With Zion in particular, however, it's clear that Wisconsin is playing with the big boys, recruiting-wise. Quite simply, this isn't a recruitment that many teams coming off a 4-8 season while suffering from dwindling national relevancy typically win. Things are clearly firing on all cylinders in Madison.