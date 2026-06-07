Why New Badgers WR Commit Steele Harris Could be Their Most Fascinating Recruit in 2027

The Badgers' scorching hot 2027 recruiting class got even hotter Sunday morning after Great Falls, Montana wideout Steele Harris committed to Wisconsin following his official visit.

His pledge gives Wisconsin its 19th commitment in the 2027 cycle and its second wide receiver in the class alongside four-star Arizona product Jai Jones.

Speaking of four-stars, the Badgers have no shortage of them in this class. Depending on if you ask 247Sports or On3/Rivals, Wisconsin has five or eight blue-chip players committed, respectively.

But while it's certainly a star-studded class in Madison, Harris — a consensus three-star prospect — could be the most intriguing player the staff has locked down yet.

Harris' intriguing recruiting profile

Harris hails from Great Falls, Montana, an unassuming town of just over 60,000 people as of the 2024 census.

The receiver is the consensus No. 1 player in the state, which, given the sparse population and lack of an elite high school football culture, isn't saying all that much. But that's just what makes Harris so interesting.

Harris may be a big fish in a small pond in Big Sky country, but the wideout is a legit Power Four prospect, boasting offers from Arizona State, California, Illinois and Utah, among others.

Harris has a big, 6-foot-3 frame and is clearly the best athlete on the field nearly 100 percent of the time in Montana high school ball. Oftentimes, it looks too easy for him on his Hudl highlight tape as he effortlessly sheds tackles and weaves through the defense. Still, we shouldn't necessarily discredit Harris for his level of competiton, because his tools appear legit.

The star receiver is also a track athlete in Montana who qualified for state as a sophomore in the 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump. He's posted an 11.01-second 100-meter time, not quite lightning in a bottle but nothing to scoff at either.

Unsurprisingly, Harris also has experience on the defensive side of the ball given his superior athleticism. As a junior, he reeled in 42 catches for 781 yards and seven touchdowns with 40 carries for 460 yards and five scores, but he also notched 52 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, five sacks and one interception as a cornerback.

Harris' family ties only add to his intrigue. His father Andre is a former NFL defensive back who played his college ball at Minnesota and was drafter by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1985.

Meanwhile, his brother Reed is an active FBS receiver. He began his career at Boston College, totaling 56 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He transferred to Arizona State this offseason, where he figures to be a starting wideout in Tempe.

There's no shortage of reasons to get excited about Harris — and curious about the kind of impact he can make in Madison. But all in all, he may have the most fascinating background in the Badgers' 2027 recruiting cycle thus far.