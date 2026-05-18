Badgers Extend First Offer to Fast-Rising Sophomore Who Could Explode Onto National Scene

Relationships are such a critical part of the ever-changing and inexact science that is high school recruiting, and Wisconsin basketball just started what it hopes is a long and fruitful one with a prospect dripping with potential.

Following a standout performance at New Balance P32, an elite AAU league, 2028 wing Terrance Byrd earned an offer from Wisconsin.

NEWS: Terrance Byrd (@TEEBYRD11) has received an offer from Wisconsin



Byrd is one of the more underrated players in his class



A playmaking wing with the ability to score on all 3 levels. I love his feel for the game and how he operates in the P&R



Expect to hear his name a lot… pic.twitter.com/jh7TzLvyQ6 — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 18, 2026

Potential elite prospect?

Basketball offers always mean more than a football offer, simply because there's significantly fewer sent out each cycle. Byrd is now just the second player in the class of 2028 that holds an offer from the Badgers alongside Slinger, Wisconsin native Joey Kohnen.

But Byrd, a current high school sophomore who attends Sandra Day O'Conner High School just north of Phoenix, Arizona, looks like a potential big-time prospect.

Wisconsin is Byrd's first offer. Currently an unranked prospect on both major recruiting services, he has yet to burst onto the national scene. But all signs point to it only being a matter of time.

The live evaluation period is a time when prospects can rocket up online recruiting rankings and program's recruiting boards alike, and Byrd appears to be on the verge of doing just that. He turned plenty of heads at New Balance P32.

2028 Terrance Byrd (@TEEBYRD11) continues to impress



A highly skilled, versatile wing that deserves way more national attention. He impacts the game in so many ways, but what stands out most is his playmaking ability and how savvy he is with the ball in his hands



Big summer… pic.twitter.com/dlRjWbkaCM — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 16, 2026

Big things coming for Byrd

Byrd is listed at 6-foot-6 on some sites and 6-foot-7 on others. But evaluators agree that he's a talented, athletic wing who compliments a natural offensive game with good size and instincts. From his highlights, you can tell he's clearly got some serious bounce, as well as a nice shooters' touch and a good understanding of pace and facilitation.

Again, Byrd's recruitment looks to be on the verge of blowing up this summer — the Badgers certainly won't be the only team involved here. Especially with his natural length and scoring ability, the wing should have college coaches drooling over what he could potentially develop into down the line.

Nonetheless, it's absolutely a big deal that Wisconsin is the first team in the door. Basketball offers are few and far between compared to football, and the Badgers can begin building their relationship with Byrd this summer and throughout the entirety of his upperclassmen days in high school.

Wisconsin has thirved with long, athletic wings who are natural scorers in recent years, with John Tonje and AJ Storr being the primary examples. Both those players came to Madison by way of the transfer portal, but head coach Greg Gard and company would obviously prefer not to face the pressure of going out and landing an extremely athletic, high-upside wing in free agency year in and year out.

They got one in the 2026 cycle with LaTrevion Fenderson — can they snag one in 2028 with Byrd?