Wisconsin Badgers basketball makes first move in 2028 recruiting class
The Wisconsin Badgers have been considering adding a third recruit to its current two-man class in 2026. Beyond that, Greg Gard has keyed in on some of the highly rated in-state talent for future classes.
However, they've officially started the clock on the 2028 recruitment cycle by extending their first offer to a player in the class.
Badgers offer Slinger-native Joey Kohnen
Joey Kohnen is about to start his second season of high school basketball, but he looks to be a key target for the Badgers as the first player from the 2028 class to receive a scholarship offer from the program.
While still several years from playing college basketball, Kohnen has shown more than enough to warrant early looks from NCAA programs.
The 6-foot-4 guard plays with Team Herro on the AAU Circuit, occasionally even playing up with the U16 and U17 teams. Despite the level of competition, Kohnen found a way to make an impact.
He is an excellent shooter with enough athleticism to get downhill and throw down an occasional dunk. While rankings typically don't extend three years out, outlets like PrepHoops.com have Kohnen listed as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin in his class.
For now, Wisconsin is the third team to extend an offer to Kohnen, joining Iowa State and Nebraska as teams in the mix for the impressive 2028 recruit.
As he continues to improve and inch closer to his high school graduation, expect plenty of high-major schools to come calling.
Kohnen's recruiting comes with a twist
In his own right, Kohnen looks like he could evolve into an incredibly impactful recruit. Where his recruitment gets interesting, though, is the fact that Kohnen's older brother Jack is a four-star recruit and holds offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa and Marquette, among others.
Wisconsin looks to be firmly in the running for both brothers.
Joey and Jack helped lead Slinger High School to a program record in wins, including 18 straight victories during 2024-25. Jack finished as the North Shore Conference's Player of the Year, while Joey earned second team all-conference honors.
The brothers took a joint visit to Nebraska in early August. While it's unclear if they intend to continue to play together at the collegiate level, landing both could be a significant boost to any program.