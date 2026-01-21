12 of Wisconsin Badgers' 14 incoming 2026 freshmen enroll early for upcoming spring football

The Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices won't be for a few months, but any of the incoming 2026 freshman class that want to participate have to enroll early at the school for the spring semester.

Luke Fickell has said his staff prioritized early enrollees when recruiting for this year, and that has come to fruition so far.

Classes began this week on campus, and 12 of Wisconsin's 14-player recruiting class for 2026 enrolled early, allowing them to not only participate in spring football but also the meetings and workouts that the team has already started this winter.

"Being here in January was a really, really big thing for us," Fickell said in December. "If you can't come in January, I think you're starting to look at guys and say, 'Well, how do we have a chance to play this guy in year one if they're not here in January?'"

The two 2026 freshmen who weren't able to enroll early are running back Qwantavius Wiggins and cornerback Donovan Dunmore.

Given Fickell's comments, it would be surprising to see either one emerge as contributors in their first season and are likely to redshirt.

He made it sound like the rest of the incoming freshmen will be given the same opportunities to compete as every other Badgers players, but obviously their lack of experience will put them at a disadvantage.

"Where we are, you've got to feel like the guys can get on the field," Fickell said. "A lot of that has to do with some natural ability, but a lot of it has to do with a size that you have to have as well."

The lack of experience didn't stop standout 2025 freshmen like linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano or wide receiver Eugene Hilton.

But Wisconsin added more than 30 players in the transfer portal this winter, so the roster will have plenty of competition for playing time and won't have to rely on any freshmen who might not be ready.

The 2026 class of early enrollees features a quarterback, three wide receivers, a tight end, one offensive lineman, two defensive linemen, a linebacker, an edge rusher, a cornerback and a safety.

