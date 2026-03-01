Wisconsin Is Trying to Flip 4-Star QB Who Is Son of Super Bowl Champion Badgers QB
The Wisconsin Badgers don't yet have a quarterback committed for the 2027 recruiting class, so Luke Fickell is going after a Louisville commit who is the son of a former Badgers QB and Super Bowl champion.
Jack Sorgi is a four-star recruit from Tri-West Hendricks High School in Lizton, Indiana who committed to the Cardinals early last summer.
HIs recruiting remains open, though, according to On3 Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Louisville is still his No. 1 choice, but he visited Wisconsin in January and plans to return.
Rivals ranks Sorgi as the 15th best quarterback in the 2027 class and a Top 200 player overall.
He is the son of former Badgers quarterback Jim Sorgi, who split time behind Brooks Bollinger before taking over as the full-time starter in 2003.
The elder Sorgi went on to be a sixth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2004, and he won Super Bowl XLI as the backup to Peyton Manning.
He finished his seven-year pro career with the New York Giants behind the other Manning brother, Eli.
Now, his son is a fast-rising quarterback recruit who threw for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior.
The next step for Fickell and Wisconsin is getting the younger Sorgi back on campus in the spring and setting an official visit for the summer.
They still have plenty of time to flip the legacy recuit on the prospects of following in his father's footsteps and helping turn around the Badgers program once again.
