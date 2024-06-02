Badgers land a pair of four-star commitments over the weekend
The Badgers football team received a pair of four-star commitments to its 2025 class.
Four-star offensive tackle Logan Powell and four-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud both committed to Wisconsin over the weekend. Badgers coach Luke Fickell now has 13 commitments in the team's 2025 class, which currently ranks in the top 20 nationally, per 247Sports.
Powell, a native of Phoenix, is Arizona’s No. 2-ranked recruit and the No. 25-ranked offensive tackle nationally, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle is the Badgers’ highest-profile commitment yet, and he chose Wisconsin over a slew of other offers. Powell had narrowed down his top-five schools to Wisconsin, Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Tennessee in April.
Powell committed following his official visit to Wisconsin on Saturday.
“Proud to announce my commitment to Wisconsin,” Powell posted Saturday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Stroud, a native of Tampa, Fla., is a three-star prospect per 247Sports and a four-star prospect as ranked by Rivals. Stroud is the No. 48-ranked recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 40-ranked cornerback nationally, according to 247Sports. Rivals has him as the No. 37-ranked cornerback.
Stroud also fielded a host of other Division I offers, including from Big Ten rivals Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Indiana and Illinois.
“I’m home badger nation,” Stroud posted on X.