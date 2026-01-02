When National Signing Day came in early December, the Wisconsin Badgers football program had 12 players put pen to paper.

They now have 14 players in the class, signing safety Kah'ni Watts days after, and landing a commitment from former Iowa State pledge Kash Brock on New Year's Day.

I have committed to The University of Wisconsin, I will enroll in January.



Thank you for all the support from players and coaches, let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/VZHEwwc9Bd — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) January 1, 2026

Badgers add to their 2026 recruiting class late in cycle

Brock is three-star wideout from Chandler, Arizona, who had previously signed with the Cyclones until head coach Matt Campbell took the head coaching job at Penn State. Brock was granted release from his signing and re-opened his recruitment.

Just a few weeks later, and he's the third wide receiver in the Badgers 2026 class.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound pass-catcher will arrive on campus later in January as an early enrollee.

During his senior season at Basha High School, Brock caught 54 passes for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns. He capped off the campaign with a state championship.

Ended my senior year a STATE CHAMPION. So grateful for the last 4 years and the opportunities given. Thank you Basha high school



Senior stats(highlights in bio)

Yrds-960

Rec-54

Tds-10 pic.twitter.com/3tiMFUoqrX — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) December 9, 2025

Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Zion Legree are the Badgers other two 2026 signees at wide receiver, Like Brock, Tabuteau's commitment to Wisconsin came later than most.

Tabuteau committed to Vanderbilt in June of 2025, but flipped to Wisconsin Dec. 1, right before signing day.

The trio of incoming freshman could be forced into early playing time, Before the transfer portal opens, Wisconsin has just two non-freshman wide receivers on scholarship: Chris Brooks and Tyrell Henry.

While the Badgers are almost certainly going to grab several pass-catchers in the portal, a strong performance in spring camp could be enough for Brock or one of the other freshmen wideouts to land a spot in the rotation.

