Departures of critical playmakers leave Wisconsin with plenty of holes to fill on offense

The transfer portal opens Friday, and Wisconsin has had its fair share of players who have already announced their intent to transfer.

Many of those departures have come on the offensive end, leaving the Badgers with plenty of work to do, not only to fill out the roster with adequate depth but also land top-end talent that can turn Luke Fickell's tenure at Wisconsin around.

This is where each offensive position groups stands less than 24 hours before the portal opens.

Quarterback

Wisconsin hasn't had any of its quarterbacks announce their intent to transfer this offseason. But it's almost a certainty offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will be searching for a new starting QB via the portal.

Billy Edwards declared for the portal, and neither Danny O'Neil nor Carter Smith showed enough to be the starter. It's surprising that O'Neil hasn't put his name in the portal, as he'll likely just be competing for a backup spot in Madison.

The only quarterbacks behind those two are walk-on Milos Spasojevic and incoming freshman Ryan Hopkins. They likely won't factor into the picture.

Depending on O'Neil's decision, Wisconsin will have to grab one or two QBs, including one who will at least compete for the starting job.

Running Back

Dilin Jones and Cade Yacamelli have sought out greener pastures via the portal, but the Badgers still have some quality tailbacks. Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka figure to lead the backfield in 2026, but behind them stand a true freshman, Qwantavius Wiggins, and three walk-ons.

BREAKING: Wisconsin RB Dilin Jones is entering the @TransferPortal, his agents tell @On3Sports



He started the season as RB1 for the Badgers and will have 3 years of eligibility left



Repped by @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/6l11ZWQKVe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2025

Expect Wisconsin to add another back with solid collegiate experience to serve as a reliable No. 3 RB or compete for regular snaps.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin has four scholarship wide receivers at this point: Chris Brooks, Tyrell Henry and true freshmen Zion Legree and Keeyshawn Tabuteau.

Brooks and Henry proved serviceable in auxiliary roles, but they probably shouldn't be featured if the Badgers want to improve their passing game in 2026.

They'll need to add depth on the perimeter and add players who can stretch the field vertically and separate in man coverage. Wisconsin has already been linked to one impressive wide receiver and should be in the running for several more during the two-week transfer window.

Tight End

As Tucker Ashcraft battled through injury early in the regular season, the Badgers got an extended look at redshirt freshman Grant Stec.

He didn't dazzle as a pass catcher, reeling in just five catches for 52 yards, but the 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end held his own as a blocker and did what was asked of him.

Now that Tucker Ashcraft has entered the transfer portal and Lance Mason has declared for the draft, Stec is currently the No. 1 tight end. Behind him, uber-athletic rising junior Jackson McGohan could step into a bigger role.

Still, this is a position that could use some help via the transfer portal. The question becomes whether Wisconsin will search for a new No. 1 or simply add a player or two to compete for a rotational role.

Partially out of necessity, the Badgers used a lot of 12 personnel in 2025 and even experimented with 13 personnel, which makes having multiple quality tight ends an important part of what Grimes wants to do.

Offensive Line

Coming off an injury-filled 2025 season, the Badgers offensive line looks to be in a decent spot. Despite changing offensive line coaches, Wisconsin has had just one player enter the portal so far: starting center Jake Renfro.

They're awaiting a decision from Joe Brunner, who is considering declaring for the NFL Draft, but the rest of the group remains intact.

Wisconsin's four-player redshirt sophomore class will likely anchor the offensive line in 2026. Kevin Heywood will be nearly a year and a half removed from a torn ACL when the season starts.

Emerson Mandell started all 12 games in 2025, splitting time between tackle and guard. Colin Cubberly and Ryan Cory, a guard and a center, respectively, each saw significant action as well.

They'll likely need to add one or two players in the transfer portal, perhaps more if Brunner doesn't return, but this is one of few position groups not in need of an overhaul.

In addition to that four-player group, the Badgers will be getting Leyton and Barrett Nelson back from injuries, while having five players from their 2025 recruiting class enter their second collegiate season.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: