Wisconsin Badgers will have to revamp several positions to recreate 2025 defensive success

Wisconsin's pair of ranked wins late in the 2025 season were largely a result of a dominant defensive unit. While battling injuries, the Badgers fostered an impressive pass rush, stumped opposing run games and found a pair of studs at the linebacker spot.

Unfortunately for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, most of the Badgers' impact defenders graduated or put their name in the transfer portal.

While there's an exciting young core in place, Wisconsin will need to add multiple players at several positions via the portal.

After breaking down the offense, here's how each defensive position group stands before the transfer portal opens Friday.

Interior Defensive Line

The Badgers revamped defensive front paid dividends in 2025, allowing nearly 60 fewer rushing yards per game. However, their top four players at the position exhausted their eligibility.

Charles Perkins, Jamel Howard, Dillan Johnson and Nolan Vils all saw occasional snaps in 2025, while Xavier Ukponu or Torin Pettaway could step into the rotation in their second season.

Perk 30 looks to be running it back in 2026 #Badgers https://t.co/SDPOzA47d0 — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) December 3, 2025

However, Wisconsin has a need for a starting caliber player on the interior and could probably use an additional DL or two to compete for snaps.

Edge Rusher

Wisconsin has its work cut out trying to replace Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson, among others, at the defensive end position.

Reiger was one of the Big Ten's top pass rushers, even if his sack totals didn't reflect that. Peterson was one of the leaders and most reliable players on the defense and had a couple of massive games down the stretch of the regular season.

Most pressures, Big Ten EDGE defenders:



Mikail Kamara, Indiana: 47

Mason Reiger, Wisconsin: 45

Caden Curry, Ohio State: 45

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State: 45

Gabe Jacas, Illinois: 42

Derrick Moore, Michigan: 40

Stephen Daley, Indiana: 40

Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon: 40

Sidney… pic.twitter.com/5ZCVfmDS29 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 8, 2025

Sebastian Cheeks and Tyreese Fearbry returning for their senior seasons, and a potential sophomore leap for Nick Clayton means the Badgers might just have to retool instead of reload, but they might need to snare an impact player at the position.

Micheal Garner and Ernest Wilor, who didn't see much burn in 2025, give the room a bit of depth as well.

Linebacker

If there's one position group Wisconsin fans should feel comfortable with, it's the linebackers.

True freshmen Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano look like Bonafide stars and redshirt freshman Thomas Heiberger showed some flashes late in the 2025 season.

“Me and Cooper, we’re going to be here for awhile. I’m excited for this journey. It’s going to be awesome.”



Mason Posa after a huge game for him and Cooper Catalano. pic.twitter.com/hMxTWuTBfL — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 9, 2025

Wisconsin lost Christian Alliegro, Tackett Curtis and Antarron Turner to the transfer portal and could need to add another player or two for depth purposes, but the top end of the linebacker position is locked in.

Cornerback

The Badgers will be in the market for new starting corners on the perimeter and in the slot after Ricardo Hallman and D'Yoni Hill graduated while Geimere Latimer entered the portal.

Rising sophomores Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes saw considerable action during 2025, and they're now the eldest members of the cornerback room.

Wisconsin has a pair of players in Jaimier Scott and Jahmare Washington who redshirted their freshman season and will welcome two more true freshmen in 2026.

Expect a few additions to the cornerback room that will be headed by new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.

Robert Steeples joins the Badger Football staff as the cornerbacks coach, Paul Haynes moves to secondary coach.



Welcome to Madison, @SteepDiesel!



🔗| https://t.co/h8zjtOcTr2#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/sQEbEnJETF — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 23, 2025

Safety

The safety room is in a similar spot to the corners. Starting strong safety Austin Brown graduated and Preston Zachman will receive a medical redshirt after appearing in just three games during 2025 to spend his seventh collegiate season elsewhere in the transfer portal.

That leaves Matt Traynor and Matt Jung as the team's top two safeties. However, Traynor suffered an ACL injury in November, putting his availability for the start of 2026 in doubt.

Behind them, there's a slew of underclassmen who may not be ready to see significant action in 2026, including rising redshirt sophomore Raphael Dunn and 2025 recruits Grant Dean and Luke Emmerich.

Zachman's lengthy absence in 2025 gave Wisconsin a long look at Jung at the free safety spot. He made some big plays but had difficulties with tackling and overall consistency. If the Badgers aren't comfortable with Jung as a locked-in starter, they could bring in players to compete for a starting role at both safety spots.

