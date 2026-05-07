Badgers Take Big Step Towards Flipping One of the Nation's Top Safety Recruits

Mekhi Williams has been committed to Florida State for over a year.

But what does "committed" really mean in 2026?

Certainly not what it used to, and though Williams is a verbal pledge for Florida State and currently head coach Mike Norvell's top-ranked recruit, he's not exactly locked in with the Seminoles quite yet. Williams is still flirting with a handful of other programs — Wisconsin being one of them.

The safety recently locked in an official visit with the Badgers:

Williams is slated to visit Wisconsin on May 29, its first official visit weekend of the summer, along with plenty of other commits and high-priority targets. The Badgers will get the first crack at the defensive back, who's also slated to visit Florida State as well as Nebraska and LSU.

Williams is generally recognized as one of the top safety prospects in the nation. 247Sports has him as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 safety in the country, as well as the 107th overall player. On3/Rivals, meanwhile, also gives him a four-star rating while placing him as the 14th-best safety and No. 178 nationally.

His offer sheet is extensive, and though he appears to be focusing on the four programs to which he'll take a visit, the Ruskin, Florida native fielded over two dozen offers including the likes of Auburn, Miami and Florida.

Wisconsin already has two projected safeties committed in its 2027 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 13 nationally on 247Sports and No. 22 in the country on On3/Rivals: Dustin Roach from Waukesha and DJ Davis from Delaware. Both three-star prospects are promising players in their own right, but Williams would be the crowing jewel of the class for safeties coach Jack Cooper.

With two commits already secured in the 2027 cycle, the Badgers can afford to be more selective moving forward as they try to round out their class. Still, Cooper is likely looking to add at least one more safety, as Wisconsin has just two scholarship underclassmen safeties currently on the roster.

Williams would be Wisconsin's fourth or sixth blue-chip commit in the cycle, as well depending on whether you ask 247Sports or On3/Rivals, respectively.