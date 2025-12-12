Wisconsin Badgers reached out to productive but controversial QB in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to be connected to most big-name quarterbacks that enter the transfer portal this winter.

But they're getting a head start with the top name coming out of Division-II who is getting plenty of Power 5 interest.

He comes with some real baggage, though.

West Florida quarterback Marcus Stokes told On3 national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett that Wisconsin is one of the teams that has reached out to him since he entered the portal.

West Florida standout transfer QB Marcus Stokes has heard from these schools since entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’2 210 QB totaled 3,664 yards & 40 TDs this season



Is a finalist for the Harlon Hill (D2 Heisman)https://t.co/HntQTAnGZy pic.twitter.com/yMTf5RdtJR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2025

Stokes was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country last season, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.

That kind of play-making ability makes him an intriguing option to jump up to the Division-I level for a team like the Badgers.

Talent wasn't the issue for him as a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Jacksonville, though.

Stokes was committed to play for the Florida Gators on scholarship in the 2023 class, but the offer was pulled after video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

He apologized and said it was because he was singing along to a rap song that used the slur, but the incident derailed his football career and led him to the Division-II level.

After a productive season, he's trying to make the jump back up to D-I, but any school that brings him in will have to be prepared to answer questions about his past.

It might be more baggage than a team like Wisconsin wants to take on, given that it's no sure thing that his success at West Florida will translate to the Big Ten.

Luke Fickell needs as close to a sure thing under center as he can get, and Stokes' past controversy only makes it that much harder to bring him in.

They're doing their homework by reaching out, but it would be a surprise to see the Badgers make him a priority.

