Mason Posa is trying to help recruit top transfer portal QB to Wisconsin Badgers
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't technically allowed to contact any players in the transfer portal until it officially opens in January, but that hasn't stopped linebacker Mason Posa from starting to recruit one of the best available quarterbacks.
Badgers fans are already connecting the dots with Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier this month.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The dual-threat QB has the kind of athletic upside that could jumpstart Wisconsin's offense, and the interest appears to be mutual on both sides.
On Thursday, Joseph commented on an Instragram post by Posa about coming back to the Badgers for the 2026 season.
The young linebacker responded by encouraging the soon-to-be-available quarterback to join him in Madison.
It's as strong of an indication as any that Joseph is a strong possibility for Wisconsin to land.
NIL money will also be a factor in his decision, but his early interest in the Badgers will give Luke Fickell's staff a head start in recruiting.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers fans are lusting over the wrong quarterback in the transfer portal
Having one of the young leaders of the defense join in the effort is a great sign for both attracting Joseph but also showing Posa's loyalty and ownership of his role with the program.
He didn't take over as a starter until halfway through the season, but the true freshman is already becoming a face and voice for the team early in his college career.
Posa is the kind of player, on and off the field, that other athletes want to come play with.
He and Joseph on opposite sides of the ball could give Wisconsin a lot to be excited about in 2026 and beyond.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.