Badgers on Verge of Flipping Elite Four-Star DB Prospect After Official Visit

The writing may be on the wall with one of Wisconsin football's top recruiting targets — and that writing is in Cardinal red.

One of the Badgers' top overall targets on their entire recruiting board in 2027, Florida defensive back Mekhi Williams, de-committed from Florida State on Sunday afternoon.

Thank you for the opportunity again. pic.twitter.com/aQEM5BXhC5 — Mekhi Williams 4⭐️ Defensive back (@Mekhiwilliams__) May 31, 2026

The timing is impossible to ignore. Williams just wrapped up his Wisconsin official visit on Sunday, getting the full red carpet treatment from the Badgers while chopping it up with Wisconsin's current commits all weekend.

The Badgers have been a big player for the Ruskin, Florida defensive back throughout his recruitment, but a beautiful weekend in Madison may have just sealed the deal for cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and company.

Williams is still currently slated to visit Nebraska on June 12 and LSU on June 19, but given the timing of his de-commitment from Florida State, the defensive back may have seen all he needs to see.

Even if Williams still currently plans on attending his next two official visits, the Badgers have a lot of time in between now and his trip to Lincoln to try to secure his commitment before the Cornhuskers get a crack at him.

Williams is ranked as the No. 107 player in the country and the No. 10 player in Florida by 247Sports, while On3 has him No. 180 in the country and No. 19 in the Sunshine State. He's a consensus four-star prospect on both services.

Wisconsin currently has two safety commits in the 2027 class, but the 6-foot-3 Williams would be their first cornerback pledge.