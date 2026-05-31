BREAKING: Wisconsin Football Lands Huge Commitment from 4-Star Pass Catcher

The Wisconsin football team has it's first big splash of official visit season, landing one of the top pass catchers available in 4-star wide receiver Jai Jones.

The Wisconsin staff has a history of loading up the first weekend of official visits with their top targets to get the first crack at players and lock them up before they leave Madison. Jones, a 6'2", 175 lb prospect out of Chandler, Arizona, was one of those players. He was a part of a group of 19 visitors, including all 13 of the current Wisconsin commits.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported Jones' commitment to the Badgers on X.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Jai Jones has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 175 ATH from Chandler, AZ chose the Badgers over Arizona and Cal



He’s ranked as the No. 7 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300 🦡https://t.co/NMTXfqPjUS pic.twitter.com/1FT4EtaY5r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

Jai Jones' Recruiting Profile

Jones is a great addition for the Badgers and the new wide receivers coach, Ari Confesor. He becomes the first wide receiver in the Badgers' 2027 recruiting class and the fourth 4-star prospect in the group.

According to 247Sports, Jones is the 32nd-ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 245 overall prospect.

The newest Badger held over 20 Division 1 offers and chose the Badgers over teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Indiana, Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, among many others.

With the addition of Jones, the Badgers now have the No. 19 class in the country, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings and are No. 9 in the Big Ten.

Jones is the first prospect to commit to the Badgers after this weekend, but he may not be the last. Other visitors could be poised to commit to the Badgers, including 4-star safety Mekhi Williams, who decommitted from Florida State after his weekend in Madison.

Stay tuned for more recruiting news!