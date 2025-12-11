Former Wisconsin Badgers star T.J. Watt hospitalized with lung problem

One of the Wisconsin Badgers' biggest NFL stars is dealing with a scary health concern late in the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for a medical evaluation of his lung.

The team said he began experiencing discomfort at practice that day, and he remained in the hospital Thursday for continued evaluation.

Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday. Watt has been hospitalized since then. https://t.co/ac61o3X2vk pic.twitter.com/cJ5rmUzbmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2025

His head coach, Mike Tomlin, didn't have many concrete updates to provide Thursday, only adding the good news that Watt was "comfortable" and his playing status is up in the air.

Tomlin on Watt: “He has a lung situation that’s being addressed. That’s all I know at this juncture.” Tomlin talked to Watt on Wednesday night and “he was comfortable and that’s all I know at this juncture.” He said Watt’s status for the Dolphins game “is really up in the air.” https://t.co/ehrcxED9te — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 11, 2025

The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native is in his ninth NFL season since leaving the Badgers after the 2016 season.

He has been a consistently durable player dating back to his time in Madison. He missed the 2014 season with a knee injury but otherwise missed little time in his pro career until he tore his pectoral muscle in 2022.

Watt has yet to miss a game this season at age 31 and leads the Steelers with seven sacks.

He was a one-year starter at Wisconsin when he broke out in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, on his way to being a first-round pick by Pittsburgh the following spring.

Anytime a player is hospitalized, it raises real concerns for his health, especially when it involved a lung.

The hope is that Watt's issue will prove to be minor and he can get back to his stellar playing career.

