Former Wisconsin Badgers star T.J. Watt hospitalized with lung problem
In this story:
One of the Wisconsin Badgers' biggest NFL stars is dealing with a scary health concern late in the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for a medical evaluation of his lung.
The team said he began experiencing discomfort at practice that day, and he remained in the hospital Thursday for continued evaluation.
His head coach, Mike Tomlin, didn't have many concrete updates to provide Thursday, only adding the good news that Watt was "comfortable" and his playing status is up in the air.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native is in his ninth NFL season since leaving the Badgers after the 2016 season.
He has been a consistently durable player dating back to his time in Madison. He missed the 2014 season with a knee injury but otherwise missed little time in his pro career until he tore his pectoral muscle in 2022.
Watt has yet to miss a game this season at age 31 and leads the Steelers with seven sacks.
He was a one-year starter at Wisconsin when he broke out in 2016 with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, on his way to being a first-round pick by Pittsburgh the following spring.
Anytime a player is hospitalized, it raises real concerns for his health, especially when it involved a lung.
The hope is that Watt's issue will prove to be minor and he can get back to his stellar playing career.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.