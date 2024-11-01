Badgers step up recruitment of 2026 point guard ahead of official visit
The Badgers men’s basketball team appears to be making a strong push for 2026 point guard DeZhon Hall.
Hall, a three-star prospect who attends Legacy Early College prep school in Greenville, S.C., has reportedly scheduled an official visit to Madison, Wis., on Nov. 15. The Badgers aren't resting on their laurels until that date comes, though.
Badgers assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, who’s worked at Wisconsin under Greg Gard since 2021, visited Hall at practice on Friday, Hall said in a post to his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
That comes as Hall, the No. 2-ranked prospect in South Carolina and the No. 20-ranked point guard nationally, according to 247Sports, is garnering interest from more and more programs. Hall recently took a visit to Ohio State, a program that has not yet offered him, but appears to be leaning in that direction. Marquette, Clemson, DePaul, Indiana, Michigan State and South Carolina are also reportedly showing interest in the rising point guard.
The Badgers offered Hall a scholarship on Oct. 29, 2023, and were the second Big Ten program to do so behind Illinois. Hall has also received offers from IUPUI, Texas A&M, Miami-Ohio and Ohio.
Between getting Hall’s visit on the calendar and Chambliss taking a visit to see him on Friday, it’s clear the Badgers have identified Hall as a point guard they want in Madison and are trying to make that come to fruition.