Wisconsin Badgers Building Strong Recruiting Connection With Top 3 OT in 2028 class
The Wisconsin Badgers are making an early push for one of the top offensive line recruits in the entire 2028 class.
New offensive line coach Eric Mateos is reportedly making a strong impression.
According to Rivals' Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, four-star offensive tackle Jamarios Canton views Wisconsin highly in his recruiting.
He reported that Mateos "has the strongest connection" with Canton, and that has kept the Badgers near the top of his list with a visit likely coming in the near future.
Both Rivals and 247Sports have Canton as a Top 25 player in the country for the 2028 class, ranking him as a Top 3 offensive tackle overall.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from IMG Academy is being heavily recruited by some of top programs in the country, with Texas and Georgia also high on his list along with LSU.
Wisconsin is still an underdog to land the elite prospect despite the strong relationshp with Mateos, but it shows that the staff isn't scared to go after top talent.
Canton would represent one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Badgers history, and his profile could rise further as he plays through his junior and senior seasons.
This one has a long way to go, but he could be a game-changing type of recruit for Wisconsin on the offensive line.
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.