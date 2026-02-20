Wisconsin Badgers Building Strong Recruiting Connection With Top 3 OT in 2028 class

The Wisconsin Badgers are making an early push for one of the top offensive line recruits in the entire 2028 class.

New offensive line coach Eric Mateos is reportedly making a strong impression.

According to Rivals' Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, four-star offensive tackle Jamarios Canton views Wisconsin highly in his recruiting.

IMG Academy is loaded again, and the stars were out at their Pro Day on Thursday.



Here is the latest 5-star intel, key visits and buzz around elite 2028 and 2029 recruits: https://t.co/W5rUdJoH44 pic.twitter.com/kuCVi8Inzs — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 20, 2026

He reported that Mateos "has the strongest connection" with Canton, and that has kept the Badgers near the top of his list with a visit likely coming in the near future.

Both Rivals and 247Sports have Canton as a Top 25 player in the country for the 2028 class, ranking him as a Top 3 offensive tackle overall.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from IMG Academy is being heavily recruited by some of top programs in the country, with Texas and Georgia also high on his list along with LSU.

Wisconsin is still an underdog to land the elite prospect despite the strong relationshp with Mateos, but it shows that the staff isn't scared to go after top talent.

Canton would represent one of the highest-rated recruits in recent Badgers history, and his profile could rise further as he plays through his junior and senior seasons.

This one has a long way to go, but he could be a game-changing type of recruit for Wisconsin on the offensive line.