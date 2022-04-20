Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 defensive linemen

With spring football in full swing and the coaching staff welcoming a plethora of 2023 and 2024 recruits to campus, the Wisconsin Badgers and their recruiting efforts are ramping up ahead of summer official visits.

With that in mind, over the next two weeks, we will look at three players to watch at each position group in the 2023 recruiting class as the Badgers look to close on some of their top targets under the direction of recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

New offers are bound to come out, and recruitments seem to change at the drop of a hat, but let's look at three defensive linemen to know for the 2023 class at this time.

Tyler Gant

Arguably the top defensive lineman on Wisconsin's recruiting board is Tyler Gant.

The Badgers have been after the three-star lineman out of Saint Louis since offering him last June and are one of the biggest contenders for him.

Gant told SI that he is close to finalizing an official visit to Madison, likely in June, before making a summer decision.

At 6-foot-3 and around 280 pounds, Gant is an explosive defensive lineman with the quickness to shoot gaps and get into the backfield based on his junior film.

Gant has already set up official visits with Illinois and Northwestern, as well, and holds additional scholarships from Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, and Kentucky, among others.

With the Badgers expected to lose both Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens on the defensive line after next season, Gant would be a tremendous get on the recruiting trail. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are the primary coaches in contact with Gant.

Ashton Sanders

Though Wisconsin only recently offered Ashton Sanders, they appear to be a real threat for the three-star defensive lineman out of California.

The Badgers offered Sanders back on April 14, and he is already ready to take an official visit to Madison on June 3.

The 6-foot-3 prospect out of Los Angeles has early offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah, and Washington.

Wisconsin will get the first official visit for Sanders and will look to set the tempo in his recruitment.

Based on his film and his current size, Sanders appears to be able to play both nose tackle and defensive end in Wisconsin's system, which makes him a very intriguing prospect for the Badgers.

Sanders recorded 36 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and four sacks in only eight games during his junior season.

Roderick Pierce

Roderick Pierce is another Midwest defensive lineman to know in 2023.

Pierce visited Madison back in March and earned an offer from the Badgers this spring as well.

With both Gant and Sanders in talks of official visits, it will be interesting to see if Pierce also lines up a return trip in the future. He appears to use his hands well on film and is another strong fit for Wisconsin's 3-4 scheme.

The Badgers are not alone in the hunt for Pierce though. He has additional scholarship opportunities from Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and a slew of MAC schools.

Wisconsin has not landed an Illinois defensive lineman under Paul Chryst. Maybe Pierce will be the first.

You can check out his junior highlights here.

