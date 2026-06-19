Four-Star Top Wisconsin Basketball Target Leaning Towards Picking Badgers

Wisconsin basketball has already put together a strong 2027 recruiting class in what's felt like a matter of weeks.

To get things started, head coach Greg Gard and company landed their highest-ranked guard recruit ever in four-star Wauwatosa West combo guard Jalen Brown.

Brown simply oozes scoring ability and potential, and he could quite possibly do things we've never seen done in Madison.

The Badgers followed that up by securing a pledge from Minnesota seven-footer Jack Thelen a little over a week later, adding a high-upside prospect and a perfect compliment to the shifty combo guard. Now, Wisconsin could add a third — and potentially final — piece to its 2027 recruiting haul momentarily.

Four-star guard/wing Baboucarr Ann, who hails from Maple Grove High School in Minnesota (the same school as Thelen), is now strongly favored to land at Wisconsin.

Ann was back on campus earlier this week in an unofficial capacity, as 247Sports reported. Since his return to Madison, he's since picked up a prediction to commit to Wisconsin from On3/Rivals, and Wisconsin is listed as the only "warm" school next to Ann on his 247Sports profile.

Summertime visits have been very good to Wisconsin football — the Badgers have landed a pledge from nearly every official visitor they've brought on campus, and that's not an exaggeration. Now, Wisconsin basketball appears set to potentially capitalize on a the glory of Madison in the summer.

If the Badgers seal the deal with Ann, they could potentially have their 2027 class complete. If he pledges soon, and Wisconsin ends up holding onto all three commits, they could've wrapped up their 2027 haul in a matter of three or four weeks.

What Baboucarr Ann would mean for Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There's been plenty of hype about the commitment of Brown, and for good reason — he could be one of the most talented backcourt players Wisconsin has ever signed out of high school. But Ann is no slouch himself; this would be a dynamic paring in the backcourt for the Badgers.

Ann is ranked as the No. 84 player nationally by 247Sports and the No. 78 player in the country by On3/Rivals. He's also the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota.

Ann currently lists nine offers including Iowa State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Providence, among others. He's a clear and obvious high-major prospect who could potentially make an immediate impact upon arriving on campus.

Ann is a dynamic, bouncy athlete with a silky-smooth offensive game. He can score at all three levels, but the way he drives to the basket is particularly enthralling — oftentimes, he appears to levitate around the rim.

Ann, like Brown, would be one of the most exciting high school recruits Wisconsin has ever signed.