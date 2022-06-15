Wisconsin is the latest to offer Texas 4-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to remain aggressive in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

While most 2024 prospects are still far from making a college decision, the Badgers have really ramped up quarterback recruiting in the past week.

Since CJ Carr's commitment to Notre Dame, Wisconsin has sent out four new scholarship offers at the position, all to four-star prospects.

Other recent 4-star QB offers:

Dante Reno on June 8

Michael Van Buren on June 8

Walker White on June 14

The most recent offer went out on Wednesday, as the Badgers entered the race for Texas quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

According to Rivals, Mettauer is the No. 9 quarterback in the 2024 class and ranks as the No. 131 prospect in the country.

In addition to Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5 signal-caller also holds scholarship opportunities from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others.

Given his size, Mettauer is able to see the entire field, and while he is a pro-style quarterback, he also has the ability to move well on the run when necessary. In fact, he is hard to bring down as a runner at around 220 pounds.

Overall, Mettauer appears to possess solid arm strength and an ability to throw the ball to all three levels of the defense with accuracy. He is a plus athlete based on his basketball background, and as a sophomore, Mettauer was the Texas District 13-6A MVP as the starting quarterback for The Woodlands High School. Some notable alumni of the school include Danny Amendola and Antonio Winfield Jr, both of whom are current contributors in the NFL.

Mettauer threw for over 2,461 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and impressively only had three interceptions in over 200 attempts. His 66% completion percentage also indicates his level of consistency, and he added 15 touchdowns and 444 yards as a runner in his first season as a starter.

It will be interesting to see if Oklahoma becomes involved with Mettauer, as his older brother plays for the Sooners as an offensive lineman, though he began his career at Cal before transferring.

This offer by offensive coordinator Bobby Engram continues a trend of identifying and targeting quarterbacks that move well, possibly indicating a shift in philosophy at the position.

Wisconsin currently is without a quarterback commit in the 2023 recruiting class, though South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz sitting as the primary target.

With Graham Mertz likely to exhaust his eligibility after the 2023 season, the 2023 and 2024 classes are incredibly important for the Badgers at quarterback, making the aggressive nature of Engram's strategy in 2024 encouraging.

You can check out his sophomore highlight reel below.

