New Wisconsin offensive line coach has come out swinging on the recruiting trail

New Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos has come out swinging on the recruiting trail for his new employer.



Since being officially named to the Badgers coaching staff on December 11, Mateos has targeted some of the premier offensive line prospects in the country. His latest offer would be one of the program's biggest recruiting victories, as he extended an after-Christmas offer to 2028 offensive tackle Jamarios Canton.

Rated by the 247sports composite as the No.1 offensive tackle in the country and No.11 overall prospect in the country, Canton has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.



Mateos has a prior relationship with Canton, giving the prospect his first division-1 scholarship back in January when Mateos was coaching at Arkansas.

Starting his high school career in Texas, where he made varsity as a freshman, Canton moved to Bradenton, Florida, to join the prestigious IMG Academy, considered one of the best high school football programs in the country.



He's been a key anchor on an offensive line charged with protecting quarterback Jayden Wade, a 2028 five-star prospect who is 247sports' No.1 prospect in the country and currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.



Canton is the fourth known prospect who Mateos has offered, joining 2027 prospects Ismael Camara, Keyon Hemphill-Woods, and Peyton Miller. Like Canton, Camara is rated a five-star prospect.



In the last 25 years, Wisconsin has signed only three five-star offensive line prospects - Logan Brown, Josh Oglesby, and Nolan Rucci. Only Oglesby finished his career with the Badgers.

Mateos is joining the Wisconsin staff from Arkansas and has previously worked with Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at Baylor, BYU, and LSU. He takes over a position group unit that will likely have to replace three starters from an offense that ranked 135th out of 136 FBS teams in points per game (12.8), yards per game (253.1) and yards per play (4.37).

