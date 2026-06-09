Badgers Secure Camp Visit From One of Nation's Top OL Recruits

Wisconsin's new offensive line coach Eric Mateos has wasted little time making a huge impression on the recruiting trail in Madison.

The former Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive line coach, has already landed four players in the 2027 recruiting cycle since he was hired and retained an earlier pledge in the class to make it five offensive lineman currently committed to the Badgers, all from the state of Wisconsin.

He's also fit into the Badgers' program seamlessly. His coaching and football philosophies align with Wisconsin's offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, as the two go way back and have previously coached together at three Power Four institutions.

He also immediately took a veiled shot at the Badgers' previous offensive system, the Air Raid, decrying its inability to establish an imposing, physical offensive line.

Mateos has quickly become a fan favorite, and if the on-field effect his coaching has this fall is anything like his recruiting prowess, he'll be remembered in Madison for a long time.

Even with five recruits in tow for 2027, Mateos isn't slowing down on the recruiting trail. Wisconsin has secured a camp visit from one of the top players in the entire country in the 2028 cycle, Florida offensive tackle Jamarios Canton.

Canton is slated to see a host of other top schools including Texas, LSU and Ohio State. Wisconsin is one of 25 offers on a sheet that includes Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida, as well as the aforementioned three schools, among many others.

Canton is the No. 54 prospect in the entire country on 247Sports, as well as the No. 7 offensive tackle and the No. 9 player in Florida. On3/Rivals has him as the No. 83 player in the country while listing him as the No. 11 player both at offensive tackle and in his state.

Either way you slice it, Canton is a big-time offensive line prospect, the caliber of which Wisconsin hasn't signed since Kevin Heywood in 2024.

It's still extremely early in Canton's recruitment, of course, and there's no shortage of daunting opponents on the recruiting trail vying for his services. The tackle is slated to camp at plenty of top schools, but there's some distinct advantages for the Badgers getting him to a camp in June.

First of all, Canton will come to Madison in the middle of summer, obviously the opportune time to get an impression of campus. What's more, he'll get hands-on coaching from Mateos himself, which allows the coach to grow their relationship and show him how he personally can improve his game.